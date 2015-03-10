Maximize your travel
TPG Women

TPG Women

The future is female, and the travel industry is no exception. Whether embarking on your first solo excursion, planning a bachelorette party or taking the family to Disney World, we’ve got plenty of travel tips and tricks to help you maximize your travels, no matter where your journey may take you.

Essential Reading

The Best Destinations for Women to Travel Solo
From Zero to Hero: How to Plan Your Luxury Honeymoon on Miles and Points
The Best Points Hotels for Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties

Travel Tips for Women

We’re excited to announce we’re launching a new Facebook group for women
News
Yesterday
Second cities: Destinations to add onto a trip to New York City
Guides
Nov 23, 2019
Holiday gift guide: 7 top products for solo women travelers
Guides
Nov 19, 2019

Travel Apps to Download

6 of the Best Apps to Travel Like (Or With) a Local
News
May 5, 2018
7 of the Best Apps To Edit and Retouch Your Travel Photos
News
Apr 28, 2018
5 of the Best Apps for Foodies and Hungry Travelers
News
Apr 15, 2018

Wedding and Honeymoon How-Tos

TPG Reader Hall of Fame: First-class flights, overwater villas — and you can do it too
News
Oct 4, 2019
How to Book Travel During a Name Change
Guides
May 30, 2019
How to Plan a Perfectly Magical Disney Wedding
Guides
Feb 21, 2019

Staying Safe

9 Ways Women Can Solo Travel Safely
News
Dec 28, 2018
The Head of the FAA Is Leaving Saturday — With No Official Replacement
News
Jan 5, 2018
More US Airlines Follow AA’s Lead in Banning Smart Luggage
News
Dec 2, 2017

Cards to Fit Your Lifestyle

Credit Card Offers from our Partners
Apply Now
using Chase's secure application
Learn More

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

60,000 points Welcome Offer
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide
  • 1X 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
Apply Now
using Capital One's secure application
Learn More

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

50,000 miles Welcome Offer
50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
  • 2X Earn 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest calculations here

Latest Female Travel Stories

Advertiser Disclosure

Many of the credit card offers that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which ThePointsGuy.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.

Editorial Note: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.