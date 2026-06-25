The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancun, is now open. We wrote back in May that the property was taking reservations ahead of a planned June 25 opening; now we're happy to see it has officially opened its doors to guests.

This new St. Regis, which was on our list of the hotel openings we were the most excited about in 2026, is a beachfront resort in Mexico's Costa Mujeres, just north of Cancun's Hotel Zone. Near the resort, you'll find white-sand beaches, mangroves and the Mesoamerican reef.

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The resort, designed by Sordo Madaleno, features 163 rooms and suites, including 50 suites. Guest rooms start at 538 square feet with one king bed or two queen beds and ocean or mangrove views. Some rooms and suites have private pools, and the largest suites have two or three bedrooms.

MARRIOTT

Rates for the base room type — a deluxe room with one king bed or two queen beds and mangrove views — start at $698 for a prepaid, nonrefundable stay or $871 for a freely cancellable rate until seven days before check-in.

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It's worth checking whether Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts program offers competitive rates for your stay. After all, booking this property through Amex Fine Hotels + Resorts gives you extra perks such as daily breakfast for two, a $100 property credit for use during your stay and guaranteed 4 p.m. late checkout.

Alternatively, award rates start at 102,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night. During some seasons, you can easily find five nights in a row at this rate, meaning you could book a five-night stay for 408,000 Marriott points thanks to the stay-for-five, pay-for-four award-stay perk.

MARRIOTT

Of course, guests can also enjoy many of the iconic St. Regis rituals at this resort, including butler service, afternoon tea and evening Champagne sabrage. And in terms of amenities, guests will find an oceanfront infinity pool, beachfront cabanas, a fitness center with sweeping ocean views, a full-service spa and a Kids Club.

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The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort has an impressive nine food and beverage outlets. Highlights include Costa Coral, the resort's all-day dining venue serving Mexican cuisine, and Fish Market, which offers Caribbean-inspired seafood and fresh local catch. Meanwhile, Palmare Grill offers Mexican coastal cuisine on the beach, and Shami provides an elevated rooftop dining experience with Japanese techniques and Mexican Caribbean ingredients.

Bottom line

Travelers who want a high-end, non-all-inclusive Cancun-area stay where they can redeem Marriott Bonvoy points or stack premium-card hotel benefits while avoiding the busiest Cancun resort zone may enjoy The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancun.

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