Expedia's One Key loyalty program is about to look a little different. On July 28, the program will introduce a simplified earning structure. And, in late September, the program will add a new perk for some travelers when flights are delayed.

But, as is often the case with loyalty program updates, there's both good and bad news for members. So, here's what you should know.

One Key is changing its earning structure

One Key's updated earning structure is being framed as a "1-2-3 Path to Earn" and combines upfront discounts in the form of member pricing with OneKeyCash that can be used on future trips.

Under the new structure, members will receive the following on eligible bookings starting July 28:

Blue members : 10% or more in instant discounts, plus 1% back in OneKeyCash

: 10% or more in instant discounts, plus 1% back in OneKeyCash Silver members : 15% or more in instant discounts, plus 2% back in OneKeyCash

: 15% or more in instant discounts, plus 2% back in OneKeyCash Gold members : 20% or more in instant discounts, plus 2% back in OneKeyCash

: 20% or more in instant discounts, plus 2% back in OneKeyCash Platinum members: 20% or more in instant discounts, plus 3% back in OneKeyCash

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An Expedia spokesperson told TPG that members can enjoy savings via member pricing on over 1.5 million hotels, homes and car rentals. Additionally, the spokesperson confirmed that eligible bookings for the 1%, 2% and 3% OneKeyCash include hotel stays, vacation rentals, car rentals, activities, cruises and the nonair portions of package bookings.

The two big changes between this structure and what's currently available are that Platinum members will earn 3% back in OneKeyCash on eligible bookings (up from the current 2%) and Blue members will earn 1% back in OneKeyCash on eligible bookings (down from the current 2%). As such, Platinum members come out ahead with this change, but Blue members will earn less.

You'll no longer earn OneKeyCash on flights

Expedia is also removing OneKeyCash earning on flights. Currently, One Key members can earn a small amount of OneKeyCash on eligible flights. But starting July 28, members will no longer earn any OneKeyCash on flight bookings.

"This shift is a direct response to member feedback," an Expedia spokesperson told TPG. "Travelers told us they value meaningful support and care during their trips over the previous 0.2% earn rate on flights."

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To this point, Expedia has confirmed it will continue free flight app price-tracking and One Key price-drop protection for Gold and Platinum members who book flights in the app. Interestingly, the spokesperson told us that the One Key price-drop protection for Gold and Platinum members "delivered $28 million in OneKeyCash directly to our members in 2025 alone."

New delayed flight benefit for Gold and Platinum members

The most interesting new benefit is a new One Key flight delay access benefit, which Expedia told TPG will launch in late September.

Once the benefit is live, One Key Gold and Platinum members who book a flight through Expedia and then experience a flight delay of 90 minutes or more will receive a lounge pass in their Expedia app. This lounge pass will grant access to a specific airport lounge while they wait out their delay.

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"If there's no available lounge at their airport, they'll get $20 in OneKeyCash for each traveler in the booking," Expedia told TPG.

Most of the lounges accessible with these passes are part of the Priority Pass network. So, if you already have a card that offers Priority Pass lounge access, this benefit may not add much incremental value. However, it will certainly be useful for travelers who don't otherwise have lounge access when a delay hits.

What isn't changing

Expedia confirmed that several One Key benefits and earning opportunities will remain in place even after July 28.

First, the tier-based instant discounts in the new "1-2-3 Path to Earn" are not new. Expedia confirmed that these match the member prices already accessible to One Key members.

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Second, elevated earning rates at VIP Access properties will also continue. As such, Silver members will continue to earn 3% back in OneKeyCash at VIP Access properties, while Gold members will still earn 4% back and Platinum members will continue to earn 6% back. Silver and higher members will also continue to receive the same in-stay perks at select VIP Access properties.

As mentioned above, Gold and Platinum members will continue to enjoy flight app price-tracking and One Key price-drop protection when they book flights in the Expedia app.

Finally, there aren't any changes to the One Key credit cards. One Key credit card holders will still earn 3% back in OneKeyCash when they use their card to make eligible Expedia purchases (including flights).

Bottom line

Expedia's One Key update includes both new perks and reduced earning opportunities. Gold and Platinum members are getting the most interesting new benefit in late September: lounge access when an eligible flight is delayed by at least 90 minutes. Platinum members will also earn more OneKeyCash on eligible bookings starting July 28.

But not every member will come out ahead. Blue members will earn less OneKeyCash on eligible bookings starting July 28, and members will no longer earn OneKeyCash on flights through the loyalty program.

For travelers who hold Platinum status or can use the new flight delay perk, the updated program will likely offer more value. But for occasional One Key members or travelers who primarily book flights through Expedia, the changes may make the program less rewarding.