Alaska Airlines is leaning into its newfound strength in Hawaii, though some of that is coming at the expense of the carrier's Mexico service.

The Seattle-based Oneworld alliance member will not resume five seasonal routes to Mexico this winter, according to schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium and confirmed by an Alaska spokesperson.

The cut Mexican routes include:

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS -Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR): Flights ended in February.

LAS-Los Cabos International Airport (SJD): Flights ended in April.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)-Cancun International Airport (CUN): Flights ended in May.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)-CUN: Flights ended in March.

SFO-Loreto International Airport (LTO): Flights ended in April.

All but the LTO route were scheduled to resume in November, Cirium schedules show. SFO-LTO was due to come back in January 2027.

Alaska continues to serve CUN, LTO, PVR and SJD from other U.S. gateways.

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"To support increased demand to Hawaii during holiday periods, we are adding flights across California cities to four Hawaiian Islands," an airline spokesperson said. "To enable this investment, we have exited some underperforming seasonal routes to Mexican destinations."

Alaska will increase seats to Hawaii from the continental U.S. by 6% in the fourth quarter compared with 2025, according to Cirium schedules. Lihue Airport (LIH) will see seats jump 28%, but all of the major Hawaiian airports — including Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu, Kahului Airport (OGG) on Maui and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA) on the Big Island — will see gains.

Alaska Airlines is the largest carrier from the continental U.S. to Hawaii, thanks to its 2024 merger with Hawaiian Airlines.

Alaska will fly 30% fewer seats to Mexico in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2025, Cirium schedules show.

The LAS cuts come as Southwest Airlines, the airport's largest carrier, adds its own service to PVR and SJD from Sin City. Southwest's flights to SJD began this month, and PVR service will start in October.

Alaska began LAS-PVR and LAS-SJD service in 2023.

Travelers looking for options on Alaska's former Mexico routes still have options: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines fly LAX-CUN; Southwest flies LAS-PVR and LAS-SJD; and United flies SFO-CUN, Cirium schedules show.

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