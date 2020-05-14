Finally: JetBlue extends Mosaic elite status and more
At long last, JetBlue is joining the slew of major U.S. airlines extending elite status in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Though the Long Island City-based carrier took its time to announce changes to its TrueBlue loyalty program, it’s got some promotions that should sweeten the deal for anxious Mosaic elites. Plus, JetBlue’s introducing a nice offer for those ready to book future travel.
We’ve got a full guide to airline elite status extensions, so be sure to check that out. In the meantime, let’s dive in to the details of JetBlue’s status extension.
JetBlue TrueBlue Mosaic elite status extension
Mosaic elites can breathe a sigh of relief — all currently-valid status is being extended through Dec. 31, 2021. This includes status earned from flying with the carrier and from spending on the JetBlue Plus card.
Though JetBlue took its time to announce status extensions, it’s got all the backend systems ready. Mosaics should see the updated expiration date effective immediately.
In a phone interview with TPG, Don Uselmann, JetBlue’s Vice President of Loyalty and Personalization, shared the following:
“When the coronavirus hit, we made a thoughtful decision to pause and ensure the health and safety of our crew members and customers. Now, we’re excited about what we’re rolling out for our most loyal Mosaic customers. We wanted to take our time thinking through what we could offer them to help them through the pandemic.”
Indeed, the carrier has thought of a unique and generous promotion that’s sure to be a hit with current elites.
Gifting TrueBlue Mosaic status
This exclusive JetBlue benefit allows current Mosaics to gift Mosaic status to one person of their choosing. The nominated TrueBlue member will become a full-fledged Mosaic from June 15, 2020 through June 15, 2021. Though the nominee will enjoy all the benefits of Mosaic, such as two free checked bags, waived change and cancellation fees, early boarding and more, they will not receive the 15,000 TrueBlue point bonus for earning Mosaic status through this promotion.
Current Mosaics will need to fill out an online form with their nominee’s details by June 1, 2020. Once the status has been gifted, you can’t make any changes to the recipient, so be sure to choose wisely. Also note that this promo is only being offered to current elites, not those who earn status after the announcement.
When asked about why JetBlue’s limiting this promotion to current elites, Uselmann explained that “this promotion is designed to take care of our current Mosaic members. We’ll listen to the feedback, and if it’s a popular program, expansion is always something we’re willing to discuss.”
Personally, I’m thrilled about this offer. I’ve long written that airlines should consider the ability to gift elite status during the pandemic, since there’s no better feeling than sharing travel benefits with loved ones. Kudos to JetBlue for thinking outside the box here and executing on that.
Earning TrueBlue Mosaic status in 2020
Like most major U.S. airlines, JetBlue is making it easier to earn elite status in 2020. Specifically, it’s reducing the qualifying thresholds by 50%.
For the 2020 program year, you can earn Mosaic status through any of these three tracks:
- Earning 7,500 qualifying TrueBlue base points
- Earning 6,000 qualifying TrueBlue base points and 15 flight segments
- $50,000 in annual net purchases on the JetBlue Plus card (this hasn’t changed for 2020)
Any member crossing one of these thresholds in 2020 will have status valid through Dec. 31, 2021. Additionally, you’ll earn the bonus 15,000 TrueBlue points upon qualification, regardless of the qualification method you fulfill.
Current Mosaic members whose status is now extended through 2021 won’t receive the bonus 15,000 TrueBlue points unless they requalify at the lowered thresholds. Those points are worth $195 according to our valuations, so while it’s not a massive incentive to fly with JetBlue through the rest of the year, it’s still nice to be within reach for half of the usual flight activity.
Earning TrueBlue Mosaic status in 2021
Of the major U.S. carriers, Delta and United are both making it easier to earn status in 2021. Delta’s doing that by rolling over all MQMs. United hasn’t announced details but promised to make adjustments for next year.
JetBlue, though, hasn’t made an announcement about earning status in 2021. Nonetheless, the competitive pressure from the other carriers will likely force it to announce something similar later this year.
Double TrueBlue points for all new bookings
We’re slowly starting to see airlines begin incentivizing future travel with bonus points offers. Alaska, American and Southwest all have promotions of their own.
And now, JetBlue’s out with its offer. You can earn double TrueBlue base points for all new bookings from today through June 15 for flights from May 14 through the end of schedule (Jan. 4, 2021).
For Blue Basic tickets, you’ll earn an additional one point per dollar spent. For all other fares, you’ll earn an additional three points per dollar spent. These promotional TrueBlue points are not considered base points for earning Mosaic status. The bonus points should post within two to four weeks after travel is completed.
Since each TrueBlue point is worth 1.3 cents, that’s roughly up to 4% back for flights booked between now and June 30. Combined with JetBlue’s flexible change and cancellation waivers, you might want to consider booking future travel now, especially since this promo is valid for travel through the new year.
Bonus multiplier on all JetBlue Card spend
As a result of the pandemic, we’ve seen many airlines and issuers adjust their credit cards’ respective value propositions — from American counting spending toward Million Miler status, United awarding bonus PQPs, and Chase and Amex changing earning rates and benefits.
JetBlue is now joining the party with its Barclays-issued cards. Specifically, all JetBlue cobranded credit card holders will now be eligible to earn 2x TrueBlue points for every purchase made from May 14 through June 15. Previously, the double multiplier only included restaurants and grocery store purchases.
Future of the TrueBlue loyalty program
Though JetBlue isn’t (currently) making changes to Mosaic qualifying thresholds for 2021, that didn’t stop me from asking about the program’s future plans.
Specifically, Uselmann noted that “JetBlue is very responsive and nimble. We view this [announcement] as our comprehensive program as we invite customers back onto our airplanes for non-essential travel… Nonetheless, we’ll continue listening to customers.”
As it relates to “listening to customers,” Uselmann continually referenced that many of these program updates were devised from feedback heard during focus groups with customers. Indeed, “our most loyal customers will be hearing from us in the coming months” about “additional opportunities to engage [with JetBlue] in a more formal way.”
Finally, when asked why JetBlue has just one tier of elite status, Uselmann explained that “JetBlue is a relatively young airline in the loyalty space. And we always pride ourselves on simplicity. As we continue to grow and evolve through the coronavirus pandemic, we can all assume that the loyalty program will evolve with it.”
Though it’s anyone’s guess what the future of the TrueBlue program will look like, my bet is that the carrier introduces another tier of status and other changes soon.
Bottom line
With JetBlue’s TrueBlue updates, Mosaic elites will see their status extended through 2021. Additionally, it’ll be 50% easier for those who want to earn status with the carrier in 2020.
Most impressively, JetBlue is offering current Mosaics the ability to gift status to someone of their choosing. The airline is also out with an offer to incentivize booking future travel now along with a new bonus on its cobranded credit card.
And now we can finally say that all major U.S. airlines have extended elite status due to the coronavirus.
All photos by the author.
