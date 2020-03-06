Alaska offering bonus elite-qualifying miles through mid-April
It’s no secret that the coronavirus outbreak is having a massive impact on the travel industry. Many companies are trimming back business travel, which has many road warriors are questioning whether they’ll be able to requalify for elite status. Well, if you’re an Alaska Airlines flyer, listen up: the carrier has just announced a new promotion that can help.
All Alaska Mileage Plan members are now eligible to earn a 50% bonus on elite-qualifying miles for Alaska-operated flights from March 7 through April 11, 2020. Registration is required at this link before your first eligible flight, but this is a simple way to boost your prospects for elite status qualification with Alaska this year.
Here are some additional details:
- The offer only applies to Alaska flights (including those operated by Horizon and Skywest). It’s not applicable on partner airlines — though remember that you can still earn bonus redeemable miles on all long-haul partner flights through the end of the year.
- Alaska has confirmed that the bonus applies to flights booked prior to registration; however, you must register before taking your first flight.
- There’s no limit to the bonus elite-qualifying miles you can earn through this promotion.
- Any Mileage Plan member can register; it’s not limited to current MVP elite travelers.
As an example, let’s say that you had a round-trip flight booked from Seattle (SEA) to Boston (BOS) during the applicable dates. This flight covers a distance of 2,496 miles according to the Great Circle Mapper, so you’d normally earn 4,992 elite-qualifying miles round-trip. Under the promotion, that’ll jump to 7,488 elite-qualifying miles, meaning just three round-trips would be enough for low-tier MVP status.
The offer comes as coronavirus impacts on demand on air travel, including in the United States. And Alaska’s Seattle hub is experiencing a cluster of cases — including 10 of the 14 deaths in the U.S. (at the time of writing). Even though the carrier has taken significant steps to combat the disease on its flights, it’s also waiving change and cancellation fees for flights ticketed between Feb. 27 and March 31.
Ryan Butz, Alaska Airlines’ managing director, guest loyalty marketing, acknowledged the subject in a statement to TPG:
“Many of our most loyal flyers have been affected by employer-initiated restrictions on non-essential travel, and have been asked to work remote for the next 30 days. We want to give those members an opportunity to retain their elite status, whether they’re continuing to fly for work, or whether their definition of ‘working remote’ means working from Hawaii.”
For customers, it’s also worth noting that the bonus elite-qualifying miles will apply to tickets booked using the Companion Fare benefit on the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card from Bank of America. As a cardholder, you and up to six travelers on the same reservation can also check a bag for free on these flights.
If you don’t currently have the card in your wallet, now’s a great time to sign-up, as it’s offering an enhanced welcome bonus of 40,000 miles, the Companion Fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $22) and a $100 statement credit after spending $2,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Whether or not to travel during the coronavirus outbreak is a personal decision, but if you have (or are looking to book) an Alaska flight between March 7 and April 11, you might as well register for this promotion to accelerate your progress toward MVP elite status with the airline.
