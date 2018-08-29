This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hilton’s launched its newest lucrative promotion where travelers can earn up to double or triple points on their next hotel stay.
The promotion, called Moments Made Bigger, rewards travelers with double points on every Hilton hotel stay and triple points if they stay at a Hilton luxury and resort properties like a Conrad or Waldorf Astoria.
After registering for the promotion here, you’ll earn the bonus points automatically after you’ve completed your stay, which must take place between September 10 and January 3, 2019. For a full list of the luxury resort and properties, click here.
This can be a pretty lucrative deal if you play your cards right. Normally Hilton Honors members earn 10 points per dollar on hotel stays but with the bonus, they can earn 20 points per dollar at a regular property and 30 points per dollar at luxury properties. Based on TPG valuations, you’ll receive 18% back of what you paid in points at luxury properties. Note that stays at budget brands Home2 Suite by Hilton and Tru by Hilton only earn 5 base points plus 5 bonus points per dollar.
But it gets better. The points are doubled for elite members, too. Hilton Diamond members would earn 30 points per dollar on regular stays and 40 points per dollar at luxury and resort properties. That’s a 24% return for luxury hotel stays.
And if you really want to get crazy, the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express gives 14 points per dollar on Hilton purchases and complimentary Diamond status just for being a cardholder. So if you stay at a luxury property, say the Conrad Maldives, you’ll earn 40 points per dollar on the stay, plus 14 points per dollar for using the Aspire — that makes for a whopping 54 points per dollar or a 32% return! The Aspire offers a $250 resort credit that could be used at eligible resorts in conjunction with the triple points promo. If you’re not at a resort, you could earn a $100 property credit when booking a stay of two nights or more using the Aspire.
For those who frequent Hiltons, they’ll be happy to hear that there’s no cap on the amount of points you can earn with the promotion.
Other Hilton credit cards will earn bonus points on Hilton purchases and offer complimentary elite status:
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card (12x points at Hilton and Hilton Honors Gold status): 125,000-point welcome bonus after spending $2,000 in the first three months.
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card (12x points at Hilton and Hilton Honors Gold status): 125,000-point welcome bonus after spending $3,000 in the first three months.
- Hilton Honors American Express Card (7x points at Hilton and Hilton Honors Silver status): 75,000-point welcome bonus after spending $1,000 in the first three months
There’s been a few Amex Offers floating around that can save you even more, including $50 back or 5000 Membership Rewards points after spending $250 or more at three Hilton brands or even 22,500 Membership Rewards points after spending $750 or more. Additionally you can stack these deals with the ability to earn 2,500 Lufthansa miles on each Hilton stay.
Featured image courtesy of the Conrad Maldives.
