Delta Air Lines is adding service in Los Angeles for the second time in less than a week.

The Atlanta-based carrier on Friday announced a new nonstop route from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Philadelphia. The daily flight will launch next summer.

That news comes just days after TPG reported that Delta planned to launch a new LAX route to California's Central Coast, where it will return after a 19-year hiatus.

It's part of a larger build-up the carrier is taking on in Southern California.

Additional daily flights on 7 existing routes

On top of the new service to Philly and Monterey unveiled this week, Delta on Friday also announced plans to bolster schedules on seven existing routes.

Beginning next spring, the carrier will add additional daily flights on its LAX routes to seven cities: Boston, Cincinnati, Houston, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego and Seattle.

All told, Delta expects to fly its biggest schedule ever in L.A. next year, the carrier told TPG.

"We're creating more opportunities for customers to connect to the places they want to go while building on our long-term commitment to Los Angeles and the West," Amy Martin, vice president of network planning, said in a statement.

Delta's largest schedule yet in Los Angeles

Even prior to Friday's expansion, the carrier had been on pace to grow its total departures at LAX by roughly 9% during the first half of next year, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

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Delta Air Lines aircraft visible from the terrace at the Delta One Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

It's been a busy year for Delta at its Southern California hub.

Since last winter, the carrier has launched new long-haul service to Hong Kong and Melbourne. In July, Delta revealed a new route to Manila. In November, it'll bring back L.A. service to Vancouver for the first time in eight years.

And, the carrier also just opened its second business class-only Delta One Lounge at LAX, following massive terminal investments at the airport in recent years.

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Hub battle heats up

Still, Los Angeles remains one of America's most competitive cities when it comes to air travel.

Each of the "Big Three" U.S. carriers (Delta, along with American Airlines and United Airlines) have hubs at LAX.

Delta will offer more flights from LAX than any other carrier this year, per Cirium.

But United has a bigger Pacific schedule from the airport — and will grow its long-haul offerings at LAX in 2027 with new service to Osaka.

"It's a very competitive marketplace, and we're in it to win it as well," United chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella said on the airline's July earnings call. "But I suspect it will be very competitive for the foreseeable future."

A United Airlines aircraft at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Airline Total 2025 departures Total 2025 scheduled seats offered Delta 53.6k 8.6 million United 49k 8.1 million American 48k 7.3 million

Source: Cirium

Bottom line

Delta's new route to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will launch on June 7, 2027. The carrier plans to operate its daily service with an Airbus A321neo.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

With its additional daily flights on more than a half-dozen other LAX routes, the carrier plans to reach more than 200 daily departures at the peak of next summer.

I also wouldn't be surprised if you see the airline add more transpacific service from the airport in the near future. Delta executives have made clear: Asia is where the company sees the most growth opportunity going forward.

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