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Delta ends 19-year Monterey hiatus, returns to Central Coast with 2 routes

Sept. 14, 2026
4 min read
EMILIA WRONSKI/THE POINTS GUY
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Delta Air Lines is returning to California's Central Coast for the first time in almost 19 years.

In December, the airline will launch service from the Golden State's Monterey Regional Airport (MRY).

It's a return that's certainly a long time coming.

Delta last operated regular service to the airport in January 2008. Now, most of its top competitors — including American Airlines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines — have flights from the airport.

A United Airlines regional jet on descent to Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) in California. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Delta's latest go-around in Monterey is set to begin on Dec. 19, right as the holiday season kicks off.

Delta's 2 routes from Monterey

The carrier plans to offer nonstop flights to two of its western hubs:

  • Twice-daily service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
  • Daily service to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Both routes will be served by Embraer 175 Delta Connection regional jets.

Sardines, Steinbeck and sea otters: TPG's guide to exploring Monterey, California

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Delta Connection Embraer ERJ-175 Over Washington DC
A Delta Connection Embraer 175 operated by Republic Airlines. NICOLAS ECONOMOU/NUR PHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Monterey Regional Airport: What to know

MRY is a tiny airport just miles from the California coast that gives travelers easier access to destinations like Monterey County, Carmel and Big Sur, not to mention the scenic Highway 1, along the state's rugged Pacific coastline.

If you can find a fare that fits your budget, flying directly to Monterey is a great way to reach the area without a long drive or risking traffic.

In comparison, Monterey is about two hours from the region's largest hub at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Meanwhile, the drive from MRY to San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) takes about an hour and a half.

Monterey's airport only has a small handful of gates, and the terminal can certainly get busy when you get a couple of flights departing around the same time. So I'm curious to see how the airport fares when another major carrier joins the mix.

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TSA checkpoint at Monterey Regional Airport (MRY). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY
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However, adding one of the nation's three biggest airlines — and service to two major hubs — will certainly be good news for travelers in the region.

Tip: If you're flying from MRY, I'd suggest getting to the airport a little early. There's a local restaurant outside security, and you can grab a bite to eat and do some sightseeing (or planespotting) on the large observation deck.

Read more: What makes a good destination for a company retreat — and why TPG chose Monterey

How the competition stacks up

Delta will have competition on one of its routes, as United already offers flights between MRY and LAX.

With these two routes, Delta will serve all but one of its western hubs. Left out of this route announcement is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), which already has MRY service on Alaska Airlines, Delta's top Pacific Northwest rival.

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Featured image by EMILIA WRONSKI/THE POINTS GUY
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.