Delta Air Lines is returning to California's Central Coast for the first time in almost 19 years.

In December, the airline will launch service from the Golden State's Monterey Regional Airport (MRY).

It's a return that's certainly a long time coming.

Delta last operated regular service to the airport in January 2008. Now, most of its top competitors — including American Airlines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines — have flights from the airport.

A United Airlines regional jet on descent to Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) in California. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Delta's latest go-around in Monterey is set to begin on Dec. 19, right as the holiday season kicks off.

Delta's 2 routes from Monterey

The carrier plans to offer nonstop flights to two of its western hubs:

Twice-daily service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Daily service to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Both routes will be served by Embraer 175 Delta Connection regional jets.

Sardines, Steinbeck and sea otters: TPG's guide to exploring Monterey, California

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

A Delta Connection Embraer 175 operated by Republic Airlines. NICOLAS ECONOMOU/NUR PHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Monterey Regional Airport: What to know

MRY is a tiny airport just miles from the California coast that gives travelers easier access to destinations like Monterey County, Carmel and Big Sur, not to mention the scenic Highway 1, along the state's rugged Pacific coastline.

If you can find a fare that fits your budget, flying directly to Monterey is a great way to reach the area without a long drive or risking traffic.

In comparison, Monterey is about two hours from the region's largest hub at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Meanwhile, the drive from MRY to San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) takes about an hour and a half.

Monterey's airport only has a small handful of gates, and the terminal can certainly get busy when you get a couple of flights departing around the same time. So I'm curious to see how the airport fares when another major carrier joins the mix.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 TSA checkpoint at Monterey Regional Airport (MRY). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

However, adding one of the nation's three biggest airlines — and service to two major hubs — will certainly be good news for travelers in the region.

Tip: If you're flying from MRY, I'd suggest getting to the airport a little early. There's a local restaurant outside security, and you can grab a bite to eat and do some sightseeing (or planespotting) on the large observation deck.

Read more: What makes a good destination for a company retreat — and why TPG chose Monterey

How the competition stacks up

Delta will have competition on one of its routes, as United already offers flights between MRY and LAX.

With these two routes, Delta will serve all but one of its western hubs. Left out of this route announcement is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), which already has MRY service on Alaska Airlines, Delta's top Pacific Northwest rival.

Related reading: