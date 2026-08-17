How many first-class seats is too many?

Delta Air Lines is willing to find out.

Earlier this year, the carrier debuted one of its wildest planes yet: an Airbus A321neo sporting a whopping 44 domestic first-class recliners. The cabin, which spans 11 rows, takes up almost half the aircraft.

For comparison, most of Delta's single-aisle planes top out at just 20 seats up front.

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Going with such a massive front cabin was certainly an ambitious bet for the airline.

But months in, Delta said it's had little trouble filling those first-class seats, selling about 80% of them, on average. And the oversized first-class is serving as a trial balloon, of sorts, as the airline ponders how large to size its first-class cabins, long-term.

"It's a great experiment to see how big should our first-class cabin be for the future," chief commercial officer Joe Esposito said in an interview this past week. "It's not a mystery, we have high demand in those cabins. And we want to see how we can supply it."

A wild first-class cabin created (almost) by accident

Ironically, this one-of-a-kind first-class cabin wasn't supposed to exist. Delta eventually plans to outfit these A321neos with lie-flat seats.

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But with those Delta One suites hampered by regulatory delays, the carrier opted to install a ton of already-certified domestic first-class recliners on board in the meantime.

It's a temporary solution — but it's shown just how much demand exists for the seats at the front.

Esposito told me Delta now plans to outfit its future Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets with 24 first-class recliners— 20% more than most Delta planes today.

It's a sign the airline sees bigger first-class cabins as a fixture that's here to stay.

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More premium, less coach

That move comes as Delta has noted a surge in the number of passengers willing to pay out of pocket for premium seats. That shift has been a boon for its bottom line, but a frustrating development for Medallion elite status members hoping to score a complimentary upgrade.

"We know we need more [first-class] seats long term," Esposito said.

Across its fleet, Delta expects to offer nearly 8% more premium seats than it did in 2025. But it will offer fewer total economy seats.

Expect that trend to continue in 2027, as the carrier takes delivery of its all-new Airbus A350-1000 — which will be its most premium long-haul jet ever, sporting its next-generation Delta One business-class suites.

Delta One cabin on Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A350-1000. DELTA AIR LINES

Could an extra-luxe Delta One product be coming?

Speaking of the new Delta One, that flagship product will certainly be an enticing new offering for customers when it debuts next year. You'll see them on some of Delta's longest and most prime routes in the future.

One thing the carrier hasn't announced to this point, though? A business-class "plus" product.

A growing number of global carriers have debuted larger and more luxe business-class suites in the front rows of their top flagship planes.

Top rival United Airlines debuted its opulent Polaris Studio suites this year, which are a cut above its standard suites.



Does Delta have any similar plans up its sleeve?

"Don't rule anything out for us," Esposito said, noting the carrier has a seatmaker (Northern Ireland-based Thompson Aero Seating) that "just constantly innovates."

"We're always thinking about how to innovate the cabins," he added. "You'll see more from us in the future."

I think it's safe to say Delta loyalists will stay tuned.

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