Delta Air Lines is adding a popular West Coast destination to its roster of routes from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The SkyTeam Alliance carrier will connect LAX and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) twice daily with an Airbus A319 from Nov. 21. The route will be Delta's only nonstop from Southern California to Canada.

Delta last flew the LAX-YVR route in 2018, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.

Vancouver — nicknamed "Hollywood North" because the city has become a hub of television and movie filming activity — is Delta's latest international addition from LAX. The airline launches new service to Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) on June 6 and began flights to Melbourne International Airport (MEL) in Australia in December.

YVR is also a large base for Delta's partner, WestJet.

The new route comes as Delta moderates its growth amid high fuel prices. The airline in January planned to grow capacity by roughly 3% in 2026 compared to the year before, but after energy prices spiked following the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran at the end of February, the carrier suspended its guidance for the year.

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Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in April that the airline was "meaningfully reducing capacity in the current quarter with a downward bias until the fuel situation improves."

The carrier is still adding new routes, particularly in competitive markets. Earlier this week, it unveiled new service to Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS) in California's wine country from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). The addition came just weeks after Alaska Airlines unveiled plans to fly the STS-SLC route.

Delta is also adding flights on former Spirit Airlines routes from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Delta faces stiff competition on the LAX-YVR route. Air Canada, American Airlines, Flair Airlines, United Airlines and WestJet already serve the market, Cirium schedules show.