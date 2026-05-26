Delta Air Lines is adding a new route that pairs well with a side of cheese.

The Atlanta-based carrier just joined the wave of airlines adding service to California's wine country via Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Santa Rosa.

Delta over the weekend filed plans to launch nonstop service to STS from its hub at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

The new flights, first spotted in Cirium and confirmed by an airline spokesperson, will launch Oct. 6.

It'll be an all-new airport for the carrier, giving SkyMiles loyalists a new and convenient link to the wineries of Sonoma and Napa — not to mention an additional airport in California's Bay Area.

Air service growth continues in Santa Rosa

This is the latest in a wave of new flights to the small Sonoma County Airport.

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Just in the last few months, Southwest Airlines has launched service from STS, and Alaska Airlines has bolstered its flight offerings there.

Now, Delta is flying into town.

All told, the airport's total departures this year are set to increase nearly 40% from last year, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. And that's despite budget carrier Avelo Airlines pulling out of Sonoma last summer.

An Alaska Airlines plane at Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS) in 2021. GEORGE ROSE/GETTY IMAGES

STS is in the heart of Sonoma County wine country, and it's situated about an hour's drive from downtown Napa (though many of the most popular Napa vineyards in the northern valley are far closer).

And compared with the Bay Area's larger hubs like San Francisco International Airport (SFO), travelers can enjoy a much smaller, quieter airport experience in STS. Plus, they'll have a much lower chance of encountering traffic once they leave the terminal.

Flight details

Delta will operate its Salt Lake City-to-Santa Rosa route with a Delta Connection Embraer 175 regional jet, which sports 12 first-class recliners and 20 extra-legroom Comfort seats in front of the main cabin.

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