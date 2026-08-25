United Airlines is going bigger than ever with its international route network in 2027.

The Chicago-based carrier on Tuesday revealed its highly anticipated list of new destinations for next summer.

If you're a traveler looking for someplace novel and less touristy to explore, there's a ton of new options to consider.

United's annual "route drop" includes America's first nonstop flights to Slovenia and Luxembourg, in Europe. There's an all-new destination in Japan, along with flights to islands in Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Plus, United is launching service to two French cities you can't currently reach without a layover.

Valencia, Spain. SERGIO FORMOSO/GETTY IMAGES

In all it's 10 new international destinations and 13 new routes for United in 2027, the largest route announcement of its kind in the airline's history.

The reveal of new summer routes — which has become an annual spectacle at United — builds on what's already been an ambitious global push in recent years, marked by flights to places like Greenland, Mongolia and Palermo.

"We've opened up more of the world to our customers," chief network planner Patrick Quayle said on a call with reporters. "Next summer, we'll give them more opportunities … to explore places that they may not have previously considered."

United's 10 new destinations for 2027

Without further adieu, here are the 10 new places United is planning to fly to in 2027.

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Catania, Itay (Sicily)

Ibiza, Spain

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Luxembourg

Marseille, France

Okinawa, Japan

Olbia, Italy (Sardinia)

Terceira, Portugal (Azores)

Toulouse, France

Valencia, Spain

Full route details are coming up in a moment.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Some key points to know first, though:

Seven of those destinations are places you can't currently reach nonstop from the U.S.

Only two of the destinations are currently served by another U.S. airline: Catania (Sicily) and Olbia (Sardinia)

Nine of the 10 new cities are in Europe.

Catania, Italy with Mount Etna visible in the background. GIACOMO AUGUGLIARO/GETTY IMAGES

Full details: United's summer 2027 route drop

Ok, now to the details: Where (and when) will these new international routes launch?

Let's get to the full rundown:

Note that each of the new flights will kick off between March and June 2027.

The biggest winner: United's Newark hub, which gains a whopping eight new destinations for next summer, all in Europe.

3 new routes to existing international destinations

The above routes are all new "pins" on United's route map. But those aren't the only new routes it's planning.

The carrier also announced plans to link three additional U.S. cities with international destinations it currently flies to from other hubs:

Route Details Aircraft Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Osaka, Japan March 27, daily year-round service Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Denver International Airport (DEN) to Paris May 27, daily year-round service Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Washington Dulles to Milan, Italy May 28, three times weekly Boeing 767-300ER

The new LAX service to Osaka builds on United's existing service to the Japanese city from its San Francisco International Airport (SFO) hub.

As for Milan? Executives noted it was the biggest international market that didn't have nonstop service from the airline's hub at Washington Dulles.

Airbus A321XLR plays a major role

Featured prominently in this crop of new destinations? United's all-new Airbus A321XLR, a long-range, single-aisle plane that's set to join its fleet soon.

Since ordering the jet way back in 2019, United has promised creative international service to places where demand might not be strong enough to support flights on a large, widebody jet.

The XLR will anchor the carrier's inaugural service to five destinations: Luxembourg, Toulouse, Ibiza, Valencia and Marseille.

While those are long flights on a narrowbody plane, United's new XLRs feature the carrier's latest-generation Polaris suites and a true premium economy cabin.

United's Airbus A321XLR Polaris cabin. UNITED AIRLINES

United's new international destinations: What to know

While none of the new destinations United announced for summer 2027 are quite as obscure (or remote) as past years' service to Nuuk or Ulaanbaatar, there's a lot here for travelers looking to beat the crowds in Europe and discover new places:

Slovenia

United's service to Slovenia will connect its Newark hub with the country's capital city of is Ljubljana.

United executives touted the destination as a way to connect flyers with the Alps, located northwest of the city — and as the airline's latest bet on a truly novel destination.

Ljubljana, Slovenia. KARL HERNDON/GETTY IMAGES

"If you look at the type of unique destinations that we've been adding," Quayle said, "it fits the profile of it, hook, line and sinker."

Ibiza

New Ibiza service from Newark will bring United to the Mediterranean island located off the eastern coast of Spain.

Top rival Delta Air Lines had considered adding Ibiza last year, but ultimately opted to send its planes elsewhere.

Now, United is headed to Ibiza Airport (IBZ) instead.

Ibiza. FJ JIMENEZ/GETTY IMAGES

Sardinia and Sicily

United already made its debut on the Italian island of Sicily in 2025, when it launched service to Palermo — the same week Delta began flying to Catania, Sicily's other major gateway.

Now, United plans to launch its own service to Catania–Fontanarossa Airport (CTA), which will give it two Sicilian destinations for MileagePlus members to pick from in 2027.

Elsewhere, United also plans to join Delta on the island of Sardinia — which, by the way, is home to an alluring new property in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

Both Italian island flights will launch just ahead of Memorial Day weekend 2027, and will give United a total of eight destinations in Italy.

Toulouse and Marseille, France

United has long offered service to French cities of Paris and Nice.

Up next: Toulouse and Marseille.

The latter is located on the southern tip of France, along the Mediterranean coast, and is a gateway to the country's Provence region.

Marseille, France. GETTY IMAGES

Toulouse, meanwhile, is best known in aviation world as the home to European planemaker Airbus, which built the A321XLR United will fly to that very city. This route will link Toulouse Airport (TLS) with Dulles, which sits just a few miles from Airbus' North American headquarters in Virginia.

Luxembourg

United sees its new service to Luxembourg as a key business route to add to its lineup out of EWR.

That's a big reason you'll see these flights operate year-round, instead of just during the peak summer season like most of the routes the carrier announced.

Quayle noted this is a prime example of a route United likely wouldn't have added if it weren't for its new XLR, which is smaller and cheaper to operate than a large twin-aisle jet.

United Airlines Airbus A321XLR. UNITED AIRLINES

Valencia, Spain

After launching Bilbao and Santiago de Compostela in recent years, United is adding yet another Spanish city to its repertroire in 2027: Valencia, located on the country's east coast.

Valencia, along with Ibiza, will give United a total of eight nonstop destinations in Spain.

And, it'll offer travelers yet another alternative option in a country that's battled overtourism in some of its top vacation hotspots — most notably Barcelona — in recent summers.

Terceira, Azores

After launching service to the Azores in 2022 via Ponta Delgada on Sao Miguel Island, United is adding another flight to the Portuguese archipelago.

The carrier will launch service in June to Terceira, a volcanic island located in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

Terceira. Azores. HELOVI/GETTY IMAGES

This will be the one international route that won't be on an aircraft with international-style business-class seats.

United will fly this with a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which sports domestic-style first-class recliners up front.

The good news: Terceira isn't a really long flight! United's current flights from Newark to Ponta Delgada are only about five and a half hours long.

Okinawa, Japan

The lone new transpacific destination announced Tuesdayt will be the fourth city in Japan that United has linked to the U.S. mainland.

Already, the airline flies nonstop from the continental U.S. to Tokyo and Osaka. Its service to Sapporo begins later this year.

And coming up in March 2027: Nonstop flights from San Francisco to Naha Airport (OKA) in Okinawa.

Okinawa, Japan. IPPEI NAOI/GETTY IMAGES

The Japanese island, which is several hundred miles south of the country's mainland, is world famous for its beaches and status as a "Blue Zone."

Bottom line

All the routes announced by United on Tuesday were expected to go on sale right away for departures in 2027.

But United flyers won't have to wait until next year to see the new A321XLR aircraft.

That's slated to make its long-haul debut in December on routes from Dulles to Amsterdam and Dublin.

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