United Airlines' newest plane will make its international debut right as the holiday season ramps up.

On Dec. 1, right after Thanksgiving, the carrier's all-new Airbus A321XLRs will take off from Dulles International Airport (IAD) en route to Dublin and Amsterdam.

Those flights will be the first of many to come for United — and will mark the hard launch of a plane that has been hailed for years as a potential game changer for the airline.

This week, TPG got a sneak peek on board.

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Polaris business-class suites

The A321XLR is a distinctive new aircraft for United because it's a single-aisle plane, but it sports many of the bells and whistles you'd normally expect to see on a large wide-body jet.

Up front, instead of a traditional domestic-style first-class cabin, it's a bona fide international business class.

Climbing on board, you'll find 20 of the airline's latest-generation Polaris suites, complete with lie-flat seats, sliding privacy doors and 19-inch 4K entertainment screens.

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Because this is a narrow-body jet, the suites are arranged in a 1-1 configuration (one seat on each side of the aisle).

United notes it specifically designed the pods to give flyers more shoulder room — hoping to avoid the tighter quarters some flyers have complained about when flying lie-flat seats on single-aisle planes.

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Note that the XLR does not sport United's ultraluxe Polaris Studio suites that debuted earlier this year on its latest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. Those jumbo suites are just too big for a plane of this size!

Premium Plus on the United Airbus A321XLR

Moving to the middle of the aircraft, you'll arrive in Premium Plus. United has installed three rows of premium economy recliners arranged in a 2-2 configuration. The seats have privacy wings, cocktail trays and legrests.

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Like with most premium economy cabins, these most closely resemble a domestic first-class setup. And, unlike the premium economy on a lot of twin-aisle planes, there's no middle seat.

Economy (with some new 'extras')

In the back, close to 30% of the seats in coach are United's extra legroom Economy Plus seats.

Among them is the airline's special row with a blocked middle seat. You can pay extra to avoid having someone sit next to you.

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As shown on the seat map for this jet, you'll find this seating option in row 32.

United Airlines Airbus A321XLR seat map. UNITED AIRLINES

United's economy seats feature 13-inch seatback screens, and each is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity for flyers with AirPods or similar wireless headphones.

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And as you head to the very back of the plane, you'll find one of the other new twists on this plane: a walk-up snack bar for passengers seated in economy.

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United chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella acknowledged the carrier could have outfitted that final row of the plane with three coach seats.

But?

"We know this is an eight-hour journey," he said. "We want to make sure it's comfortable."

Long-haul vision for this single-aisle plane

There's a reason United is outfitting its XLRs with features you'd expect on a much larger jet: The carrier plans to fly this plane back and forth across the Atlantic Ocean.

While the XLR looks like a domestic airplane from the outside, it has long-haul range.

Across the industry, airlines see this new aircraft as a way to open routes to smaller markets that might not have enough travel demand to justify flights with a larger, more expensive-to-operate jet.

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United's new XLRs were a big part of the blockbuster 2027 route drop revealed this week. The airline announced plans to fly the jet to five destinations in Europe next summer:

Luxembourg — from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Toulouse, France — from IAD

Ibiza, Spain — from EWR

Valencia, Spain — from EWR

Marseille, France — from EWR

All of these are routes not currently served by any U.S. airline, which makes the "Born to Explore" livery on the plane's exterior a fitting slogan for the mission these jets will fly.

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United isn't alone in its big XLR plans

To be fair, United is far from the only global carrier with big plans around these XLRs.

European carriers Aer Lingus and Iberia have already used the aircraft to open up transatlantic flights from new U.S. cities.

And, American Airlines debuted its version of the jet last December, featuring its new Flagship business-class suites and premium economy.

American used the plane to launch a new route from New York City to Edinburgh, Scotland, earlier this year — a route I experienced firsthand in March. But unlike United, American is also using the XLR heavily on prime cross-country routes.

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Meanwhile, top rival Delta Air Lines has its own... thoughts... about leaning into single-aisle planes on long international flights.

Bottom line

United is all-in on this plane, though. The airline expects to take delivery of 50 XLRs by the end of this decade.

So, expect to see the jet — Polaris suites and all — on many more long-haul routes to come.

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