United Airlines is far from finished with its push to add flights to places few U.S. travelers have gone. And it's got another exciting spot on tap for this coming winter — one that will likely prove popular among skiing enthusiasts.

Starting in December, United plans to launch nonstop service from the U.S. to Sapporo, Japan.

Located on the island of Hokkaido, the city is perhaps best known to travelers as Japan's top ski destination — not to mention the home of the world-famous Sapporo Snow Festival each February.

United will be the first carrier to fly nonstop between the U.S. and Japan's northernmost main island when it launches flights on Dec. 11 from its San Francisco International Airport (SFO) hub.

KYLE OLSEN/THE POINTS GUY

And that's not the only new route the carrier is planning to the Land of the Rising Sun.

The Chicago-based carrier on Thursday announced it'll begin flying in October from its O'Hare International Airport (ORD) home base to Tokyo's Narita International Airport (NRT).

United already flies from the Windy City to Haneda Airport (HND) — and that route will remain in place.

All told, it's the airline's latest doubling down on Tokyo and Japan, where it has by far the biggest footprint of any U.S. carrier.

"Whether customers are dreaming of skiing in Sapporo, planning a business trip to Tokyo with some exploration added in, or an even bigger adventure across Asia, United gives travelers more ways to get there than any U.S. airline," Patrick Quayle, the carrier's top network planner, said in a statement announcing the news.

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United adds Japan ski destination

United will operate its new service from SFO to Sapporo's New Chitose Airport (CTS) three times each week once the flights kick off just before the holiday season.

Flights will run during the winter months.

Given Hokkaido's reputation as a prime destination for skiers and snowboarders alike, this will likely be an intriguing route for travelers with aspirations of hitting the slopes in a new country.

We should also note, the region will (eventually) be home to a brand-new Park Hyatt hotel.

It's also just the latest in a series of new destinations United has launched, in recent years, to a place no U.S. airline has flown before — following in the footsteps of places like Mongolia, Greenland, Adelaide and Bari, Italy earlier this month.

Sapporo, Japan. TOKIOMARINELIFE VIA GETTY IMAGES

United will have some company on Hokkaido. Its Star Alliance partner Air Canada earlier this year announced its own Sapporo routes, which are set to launch just days after United's.

United will fly the route with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Sapporo will be the airline's fifth Japanese airport. It already flies to both Tokyo hubs, along with Osaka and Tokoname (the latter exclusively from its base in Guam).

More Tokyo service from Chicago

Meanwhile, United also announced plans to link its O'Hare hub to a second Tokyo airport.

New daily service from Chicago to Narita will begin on Oct. 24, adding to the airline's existing ORD service to Tokyo's Haneda.

With the addition of this ORD-NRT route, Chicagoland flyers will have a bevy of flight options to Tokyo.

Both Japan Airlines and United's partner — Tokyo-based All Nippon Airlines, or ANA — serve O'Hare from both Narita and Haneda.

While Haneda is closer to the Tokyo city center, Narita functions as a hub, of sorts, for United. The carrier operates fifth-freedom routes from NRT to a host of cities in Asia and the South Pacific, from Cebu and Guam to Saipan and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

United will fly its ORD-NRT route with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

As of this fall, the carrier will link Narita to all but one of its U.S. hubs: Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

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