Ski bums get ready.

Next winter, it will be easier to hit the fresh powder on the slopes of Hokkaido for those coming from North America, thanks to new Air Canada service to New Chitose Airport (CTS) — which serves Sapporo, the capital of Japan's northernmost island — from Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

"Leveraging Vancouver's geographic proximity, Air Canada's new flights provide the fastest way to reach Sapporo, saving more than two hours travel time each way," said Mark Galardo, the chief commercial officer of Air Canada, in a statement. "For our customers in Hokkaido, Air Canada's new flights provide the only non-stop and the fastest way to reach the North American continent."

Previously, anyone flying from North America to CTS had to connect somewhere in Asia, often in Seoul or Tokyo. Now, with Air Canada's new flight, there will be easy connections via YVR for travelers from 45 destinations in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

CTS is the latest in Air Canada's international expansion this year. Other new destinations include Nantes Atlantique Airport (NTE) in France — which the carrier serves with its new longer-range Airbus A321XLRs — and Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI) in the Mediterranean. The airline is also set to debut the first-ever nonstop between Toronto's downtown Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) and New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in March.

Air Canada will offer three weekly flights from its Vancouver International Airport (YVR) hub to CTS from Dec. 17 through March 25, 2027. Flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays westbound, and Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays eastbound.

The Star Alliance carrier will fly a Boeing 787-8 to CTS with 20 Signature Class business class suites, 21 premium economy seats and 214 economy seats.

While a major city, The New York Times recently described Sapporo as "distant enough from the congested 'Golden Route' of Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto that the city retains much of its charm and quieter pace."

In addition to the bustling capital city, Hokkaido overall is known as a haven for winter activities, as with its powdery snow making it a popular destination for skiers and snowboarders from around the world. The popular Epic and Ikon passes both feature Hokkaido resorts among their destinations for passholders, including Rusutsu for the former and Niseko for the latter.

There is also the Snow Festival in February and, as across Japan, traditional onsens, or hot springs.

Travelers can book Air Canada's new CTS flights with Aeroplan points or earn points on paid fares with any Star Alliance member's loyalty program, including United Airlines.

