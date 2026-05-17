With a whitewashed facade, granite cliffs and carved into a natural fjord, Marriott Bonvoy fans now have a new and exciting property to enjoy in Italy.

After a soft opening in 2025, the W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu has officially opened its doors in recent weeks, welcoming guests to its 157 rooms and suites along Sardinia's northeast coast.

It's welcome news for travelers as Delta Air Lines prepares to launch the first nonstop service from the U.S. to Sardinia, the large Mediterranean island located west of the Italian mainland.

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This new W is the newest — and arguably the highest-end — property in Marriott's portfolio to debut in Sardinia.

According to Marriott, each space is designed to evoke a "sense of place" anchored by inspiration drawn from the mythical guardians said to dwell in the region's caves.

"Italy's cultural influence is unmatched – from design and cuisine to music and fashion – and Sardinia brings a distinct rhythm all its own," George Fleck, the senior vice president and global brand leader for W Hotels, said in a statement.

Property features

Using a warm color palette of sand, stone and sun‑washed wood tones, the company said it aims to make each stay feel immersive.

The hotel's suites take this to the next level with curated works by local artists (think: ceramic vases by Walter Usai and tapestries by Fabrizio Sanna). Perhaps even more notably, some of the suites boast private plunge pools where guests can enjoy island life.

Or, hop down to the W's "Wet Deck" pool terrace for live music and Apertivo.

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Guests can relax in the W Lounge, which the hotel said was inspired by the island's flora and ancient ruins.

Then, for dinner, head to the property's flagship restaurant, Tanit — which was named for the ancient goddess of abundance — to sample seafood surrounded by marina views.

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Travelers wanting to stay active can get in a workout in the 24/7 gym, partake in sunrise yoga overlooking the sea or go for a stroll around the private marina — which is also where you can grab a Fjord 41 XL speedboat to experience the surrounding sea firsthand.

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Location of the W Sardinia

According to Google Maps, the property is located about a 40-minute drive from Olbia Costa Smerelda Airport (OLB), where Delta's flights from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will arrive and depart beginning May 20.

Room rates for the W Sardinia — Poltu Quatu start at €356 (about $413.97 USD). We found room redemptions starting at a fairly steep 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night for the coming months.

The W Sardinia — Poltu Quatu marks the third W property in Italy for Marriott, following the anticipated opening of the W Florence last year and the W Rome.

Other Sardinia properties in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio include the Delta Hotels Olbia and the Cervo Hotel Costa Smeralda Resort, which operates under the Sheraton umbrella.

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