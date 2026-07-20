American Airlines is planning a trio of upgrades for its home base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

The carrier on Monday announced that it's planning to build its biggest airport lounge ever at its busiest hub. The new Admirals Club will be situated inside DFW's Terminal C and will span 37,000 square feet.

There are two more improvements coming, too.

American is planning a brand-new premium check-in lounge for passengers booked in its Flagship cabins.

Plus, the airline revealed that its new grab-and-go lounge concept will be the first "club" inside DFW's newest terminal.

These investments come as part of a larger multi-billion-dollar overhaul and expansion of DFW, which in 2025 was the second-busiest airport in the U.S.

Related: The 10 busiest airports in the world: See the rankings

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

"From major expansions to transformative enhancements, we're making travel through DFW even more seamless, comfortable and convenient," Jim Moses, American's senior vice president of DFW operations, said in a statement announcing the news.

The biggest Admirals Club ever

Perhaps the biggest headline in this latest round of upgrades for American at DFW is its new mega-lounge.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

It'll be American's biggest Admirals Club — not just at DFW but in the world.

Expect it to be easily the airport's nicest, too. The airline has rolled out a new, sleeker look for its clubs since it last debuted an outpost at DFW.

The Admirals Club at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) offers a glimpse into how the airline has been designing its lounges in recent years.

American's E-Concourse Admirals Club at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

This Admirals Club will replace American's older outpost in Terminal C, and will be near the C21-C39 Skylink station — closest to the terminal's newest concourse.

New flagship check-in at DFW

If you regularly fly American's premium cabins out of DFW, this is big news.

The carrier announced it's building a true premium check-in facility at its megahub.

It'll be in Terminal D, near the Gate D30 security checkpoint. That'll put the new digs in close proximity to where many of American's long-haul flights depart at DFW, as well as near its upper-tier Flagship Lounge.

The renderings show a walled-off check-in area with warm colors and leather chairs for passengers who want to rest for a moment.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

The setup is reminiscent of what the carrier offers in Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Expect exclusive entry requirements, with primary access for passengers flying in its Flagship business-class cabin.

Grab-and-go lounge in DFW's new terminal

Finally, American is planning to make DFW's future Terminal F a location for its new grab-and-go lounge concept.

The concept debuted last year at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). It gives Admirals Club members a way to quickly grab a bite to eat and drink without occupying seats in a standard lounge.

Provisions by Admirals Club, American's grab-and-go outpost in Charlotte. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

American is also planning one of these Provisions locations for JFK, which is set to open later this year.

More additions to Terminal F

I'd expect more to come in Terminal F. In its announcement this week, American noted this grab-and-go lounge is just "the first" among a "suite of premium offerings" planned for the new terminal.

Expect this Provisions location to debut along with the initial phase of the DFW Terminal F, expected in 2027.

Bottom line

American is investing a huge sum of money toward the expansion and renovation project at DFW, so it's not a huge surprise to see the carrier expand its premium offerings at its biggest hub.

Still, these improvements should help significantly boost travelers' experience in North Texas, especially as the airport expects to grow its passenger count significantly in the coming years.

This is also just the latest in what's been a string of new lounge announcements for American over the last several months, something executives last year had promised was coming.

New American Airlines lounges planned: Austin | Charlotte | Chicago | Nashville | New York City | Washington, D.C.

By the way: While American's new DFW Admirals Club will be the biggest in its network, it will still be far from the biggest airline lounge in in the U.S. — or in Texas, for that matter. Top rival United Airlines is planning to open a new club spanning over 50,000 feet later this year in Houston.

Related reading: