American Airlines is bringing a new lounge to the capital of Texas — complete with a new feature the airline has never offered in one of its clubs.

The Fort Worth-based carrier on Tuesday announced plans to build a brand-new Admirals Club at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

The new Texas club will span 12,000 square feet, which the airline notes will be roughly double the size of its older Admirals Club at AUS.

Most notably, it will feature an open-air terrace — something none of American's lounges boast today. That should be a significant upgrade from the tighter quarters and legacy design of the carrier's existing Austin outpost.

Rendering of American Airlines' new Admirals Club in Austin. AMERICAN AIRLINES

"This new Admirals Club® lounge will reflect the vibrant spirit of Austin while offering the thoughtful design and premium amenities our customers expect," American Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden said in a statement announcing the news.

The carrier's legacy Austin facility will remain open throughout the construction.

Not American's first lounge rodeo in Austin

This isn't the first time American has planned a new lounge in Austin.

The carrier in 2021 revealed plans to build a new club near Gate 14 in the airport's Barbara Jordan Terminal.

That facility never opened, though — and American ended up pulling back on its breakneck growth in Austin.

Last year, the carrier operated 20% fewer flights from the airport than in 2024, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium — but still far more than it did in prepandemic 2019.

COA/AUSTIN-BERGSTROM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Now, though, a new Admirals Club appears to be coming for real.

AUS eyes expansion

American did not detail a timeline for the new club's opening.

But the carrier said this new outpost will be located on the "west side" of the terminal — which is currently being built out as part of a major expansion of the airport.

AUS has been buoyed by strong growth from top American competitor Delta Air Lines, which calls the Lone Star State's capital one of its top focus cities.

While an open-air lounge is a first for American, it's not a first for AUS. The airport was previously home to a Chase Sapphire Terrace, though American's new club will not be located in that same space.

The former Chase Sapphire Terrace in Austin in 2023. WYATT SMITH/THE POINTS GUY

Bottom line

Late last year, American executives promised a "steady stream" of lounge news, and the carrier has delivered.

In December, the airline revealed plans to build a revamped facility at its Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) hub, and another at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD).

