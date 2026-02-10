American building a brand-new Admirals Club at Chicago's O'Hare amid turf battle with United
American Airlines is making a major investment in Chicago, where it has added a ton of additional flights to and from O'Hare International Airport (ORD) over the past year — all as it ramps up competition with Windy City rival United Airlines.
Up next? A big lounge upgrade.
American on Tuesday announced plans to build an all-new Admirals Club facility at ORD.
This 10,000-square-foot club will serve as the airline's new Concourse L outpost — not far from where passengers clear security in Terminal 3.
American already operates three Admirals Clubs (and a more premium Flagship Lounge) at ORD, including a standard club that serves Concourse L passengers.
This new lounge would replace the existing L facility and serve as a significant improvement from the current space. The carrier is promising more capacity, nods to the Windy City and sweeping views of the airport's airfield.
It'll sport the new design aesthetic that American has rolled out to some of its newest clubs, including the one shown below at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).
"The new Admirals Club® lounge will offer more seating and upgraded amenities and fully reflect the standards our customers expect when visiting one of our lounges," Heather Garboden, the Fort Worth-based carrier's chief customer officer, said in a statement Tuesday.
The airline did not reveal a date for the opening of its new O'Hare Admirals Club but noted that construction to create space for the facility is already underway.
American had promised a "steady stream" of lounge news entering 2026. The carrier already has lounge overhauls in the works at its Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and DCA hubs.
American doubles down on O'Hare
We should note that this is the latest in a series of moves American has made to double down on its Midwest hub.
Since last summer, the airline has added flights from ORD at a torrent pace. During the first half of 2026, its total departures from the airport are set to be up 17% versus last year, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.
Top rival United Airlines, which is based in Chicago, has taken notice.
United has responded to American's growth by adding a barrage of its own flights from ORD, vowing to "draw a line in the sand" at the airport amid the airline industry's hottest turf war.
United also recently deployed billboards around its hometown with a message clearly pointed at American. (AAdvantage is the name of American's loyalty program.)
Ultimately, this not-so-friendly competition likely benefits customers: More flights and competition on routes generally bring down fares.
Now, American flyers in Chicago will see an improvement to the airline's lounge lineup at the airport.
How to access American Airlines Admirals Clubs
To enter American's Admirals Clubs, you can purchase an annual membership. First-time enrollment fees for nonelite status members start at $850 for the year.
However, there are several more cost-effective ways to gain access.
- Cardholders with the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® (see rates and fees) get complimentary access when traveling with a same-day boarding pass for an eligible American Airlines flight, among other benefits. The card has a $595 fee. For a limited time, new applicants can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.
- You can also receive passes to the club every year via the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card (see rates and fees) and the Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® (see rates and fees).
Plus, American Airlines AAdvantage members with AAdvantage Platinum status (Oneworld Sapphire) and better can enter its lounges when traveling on eligible long-haul itineraries.
