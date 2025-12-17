Earlier this month, a top American Airlines executive promised a “steady stream” of announcements related to its lounge network. It didn’t take long.

The airline on Wednesday revealed plans to renovate one of its older Admirals Clubs at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C.

Specifically, the carrier is planning a full facelift for its club at Concourse D — including an expansion that will bring the facility to 10,000 square feet, with space for 50% more customers.

It will be a welcome change.

American currently operates three DCA lounges, but the experience is radically different from one to another. The Concourse E Admirals Club is just three years old and is among the very nicest in its network. You certainly can’t say the same about its other D.C. outposts, though. And its Concourse D club is definitely due for a makeover.

American's Concourse E Admirals Club at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

It’ll get that with this total overhaul set to begin in early 2026.

American's DCA lounge upgrade

Renderings shared Wednesday by the carrier show the facility will get the same cozier aesthetic that American has been rolling out to its newest lounges (including its nicest DCA outpost, and in Denver) — with tan wood, brown leather and a fireplace.

This should be a fairly dramatic upgrade from the current club, which is situated above one of American’s busiest concourses at its mid-Atlantic hub.

The carrier is also promising a “stunning airside view” of the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument at its updated Concourse D lounge. DCA sits just across the Potomac River from Washington, and those aforementioned landmarks are ripe for photos if you have the right vantage point.

An American Airlines regional jet prepares to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). BILL CLARK/CQ-ROLL CALL, INC VIA GETTY IMAGES

Temporary closure planned

The one bit of bad news: The current Admirals Club Concourse D location will have to shut down early next year for this construction to happen. That will likely force more members into the airline’s lounges at Concourses C and E.

If those get crowded, keep in mind: the airport is also home to a couple of credit card outposts.

American Express operates a Centurion Lounge at the airport, which opened about a year and a half ago. It’s in Terminal 2 (the main DCA terminal) but closer to the B gates.

There’s also a Capital One Landing just steps from the soon-to-be-out-of-commission Admirals Club.

ERICA SILVERSTEIN/THE POINTS GUY

American: 'Exciting' announcements coming

American’s DCA Admirals Club glow-up comes as the Fort Worth-based carrier is looking to up its game in the lounge space.

In 2025, the carrier opened a new Flagship Lounge-Admirals Club combination at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and revealed plans for a premium outpost and Admirals Club expansion at its Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) hub.

American also debuted a new grab-and-go concept at CLT.

“I think you’ll continue to see us have a really steady stream of exciting lounge announcements over the next year, I would say,” Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden said at an industry conference on Dec. 3, specifically noting the carrier’s plans to improve its food and drink offerings in its clubs.

Provisions by Admirals Club, American's grab-and-go outpost in Charlotte. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

“If you look at a decade ago, a lounge is where you went to have a cup of coffee and a snack,” Garboden said. “So it definitely has changed.”

How to access American Airlines Admirals Clubs

New Admirals Club memberships for customers without AAdvantage elite status start at $850 annually. However, you can gain complimentary access by carrying the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® (see rates and fees), which has an annual fee of $595.

AAdvantage members with the brand-new Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® (see rates and fees) can access the Admirals Club network four times per calendar year for a less steep annual fee of $350.

