American adds 5 new routes as turf war with United expands

The gloves are off.

American Airlines unveiled five new nonstop routes on Thursday that appeared to further escalate an ongoing turf war with rival United Airlines.

American's new service includes three routes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD), which has emerged as a competitive flashpoint between the Fort Worth-based carrier and United during the past year.

Heated rivalry: United draws 'line in the sand' against American in Chicago turf war

Beginning May 21, American will add service from Chicago to Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Columbia, South Carolina. And on Dec. 17, American will launch a high-profile seasonal route to Maui in Hawaii. Two of the routes — to Maui and Allentown — will compete directly with existing service on United.

The announcement comes just a day after United CEO Scott Kirby pledged to draw a "line in the sand" against American at ORD.

American and United each operate a major hub at ORD and have been working feverishly to increase market share there at the expense of the other.

"We're not going to allow them to win a single gate at our expense in 2026," Kirby said about American in Chicago during his company's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, underscoring the rising competition.

Beyond Chicago, American also appeared to open up a new front in its turf war with United. It announced two routes from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) — another city where American and United each operate hubs.

American's new routes from LAX will be to Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington, D.C. — one of United's major East Coast hubs — and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), a focus city for United. American will launch both routes in April.

"American's new routes from Chicago and Los Angeles are just another way the airline is catering to all kinds of travelers with unmatched connectivity across the United States," Brian Znotins, American's senior vice president of network and schedule planning, said in a statement.

American's new routes from Chicago

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) near Allentown, Pennsylvania

Two daily flights begin May 21 on Embraer E170 regional jets. The service will run year-round.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) in South Carolina

Two daily flights begin May 21 on Embraer E170 regional jets. The service will run year-round.

Kahului Airport (OGG) on the Hawaiian island of Maui

One daily flight begins Dec. 17 on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners. The seasonal service will run through March 27.

American's new routes from Los Angeles

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

One daily flight begins April 7 on Boeing 737 jets. The service will run year-round.

Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington, DC

One daily flight begins April 7 on Boeing 737 jets. The service will run year-round.

