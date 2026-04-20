American Airlines is taking advantage of a big airport expansion in the Music City with plans for a new, improved and much larger lounge.

The carrier on Monday announced it's building a new Admirals Club at Nashville International Airport (BNA).

It'll replace the carrier's existing Tennessee outpost, and it'll be more than three times the size of its current digs at the airport.

That's the good news.

The bad news? Passengers will have to wait a little while, since construction on the new BNA Admirals Club isn't slated to start until 2027.

Still, once complete, it should be a substantial upgrade from American's existing Nashville facility, with the airline's announcement noting it'll sport "outdoor terraces" (plural).

That "standout feature" is one that no other Admirals Club boasts — though the carrier is planning to build one as part of a separate, recently announced new club to the south at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

Rendering of American Airlines' new Admirals Club in Austin. AMERICAN AIRLINES

The facility will be situated along BNA's new Concourse A, which is currently under construction and on track to open in July 2028 (so I wouldn't expect to see this new club before then).

American noted the facility will also sport an indoor balcony overlooking the concourse and nods to the culture of Nashville and the landscape of Tennessee.

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"This lounge is designed to give customers the spirit of Nashville while enjoying the comfort, amenities and service they expect from American," Rhonda Crawford, American's senior vice president of customer experience design and strategy, said in a statement announcing the news.

How big will the new BNA Admirals Club be?

At 17,400 square feet, it'll also be quite large relative to American's presence in Nashville.

For frequent AA flyers who know the airline's lounge network well, that's about 20% bigger than the new club the airline debuted a few years ago at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). But it's a good bit smaller than its lounge inside Terminal B at New York City's LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

American Airlines Admirals Club at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

American currently flies from Nashville to all of its hubs, plus three additional North American cities: Cancun, Raleigh and Tampa.

The carrier's current lounge on Nashville's Concourse C is expected to remain open throughout the construction of this new facility.

A host of new lounges for American

This new club announced for Nashville is the latest in a string of new airport lounge reveals for the carrier.



Just in the last few months, American has:

How to access American Airlines Admirals Clubs

The easiest and cheapest way to access the Admirals Club network* is to carry the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® (see rates and fees), which has a $595 annual fee but includes complimentary membership.

AAdvantage members with the Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® (see rates and fees), which has a $350 annual fee, and the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card (see rates and fees), which has a $595 annual fee, can get four annual passes to the lounge.

*When flying with a same-day boarding pass for an eligible flight.

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