American Airlines is stepping up its food game at its airport lounges.

If you've ever grumbled about the dining offerings inside an Admirals Club, this should be good news: The airline is promising "more complete meal offerings" served with "noticeably elevated presentation."

The changes have already rolled out across the airline's clus.

The move comes as American is seemingly trying to close a gap with Delta Air Lines' Sky Club network.

Admirals Club at O'Hare International Airport (ORD). CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

American's Admirals Clubs gained recognition this week in TPG's Best Airlines Report, where our analysis found the network offers travelers the best bang for their buck of any U.S. airline lounge portfolio.

Related: Best Airlines Report 2026

But Delta's Sky Clubs have long offered heartier spreads than Admirals Clubs.

As part of the culinary glow-up announced for its clubs Thursday, American is now putting out two additional hot food items in its Admirals Club to help customers build a true meal. Members are also starting to see an "upgraded" charcuterie station and menu items that will rotate more regularly.

American has acknowledged for months that it needs to upgrade its lounge dining options, as its competitors — airlines and credit card issuers alike — have given customers a taste for better cuisine before they board a flight.

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"If you look at a decade ago, a lounge is where you went to have a cup of coffee and a snack. So it definitely has changed," American's chief customer officer, Heather Garboden, said in December while speaking at an industry conference.

"I think now you go into a lounge," Garboden added, "the expectation is that you can order an a la carte menu."

Flagship Lounges set for some upgrades, too

Speaking of a la carte, American isn't just upping the food game in its Admirals Clubs.

The Fort Worth-based carrier has also now rolled out scan-to-order menu offerings at all of its higher-end Flagship Lounges.

American first debuted that concept last year at the premium outpost it opened at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). Rather than selecting their dishes from a buffet, guests can scan a QR code to order, like they would at a restaurant.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

The setup isn't quite the true restaurant-style setup Delta has brought to its top-of-the-line Delta One Lounge facilities. However, it should be a step up for travelers who can access AA's top-tier clubs, which include business-class flyers and high-level AAdvantage elite members departing on long-haul flights.

Flagship Lounges will also get cheese monger stations in the near future.

Veuve and Caymus, anyone?

It's not just food.

American is also beginning to offer up elevated top-shelf wine selections at its Admirals Clubs — including Veuve Clicquot rose and cabernet sauvignon from well-known Napa Valley label Caymus Vineyards — will be available for sale soon (a stark contrast, I might add, from the boxed wine it's serving these days in economy on long-haul flights).

Bottom line

American's upgrades to the "soft product," its lounges, come as the airline is planning some hard hat-type updates to its club lineup, too.

In the last year, the carrier has announced new Admirals Clubs for a host of cities — from Charlotte to Austin, Nashville, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

It's also planning a new Flagship Lounge for its North Carolina hub.

Entering 2026, the American had promised a "steady stream" of lounge announcements

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