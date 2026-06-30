American Airlines is opening a new lounge at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). But this one will be a little different.

The carrier on Tuesday announced plans to open a grab-and-go outpost, named Provisions by Admirals Club, inside its Terminal 8 hub. The new facility is expected to open by the end of this year.

It's a similar concept to the quick-service club that debuted last summer in Charlotte, though it sounds like this JFK location will be, well, better.

The Provisions outpost at JFK will offer hot and cold meals and snacks. Plus, it will sport a full-service barista coffee bar featuring Lavazza coffee, which American made its signature espresso brand last year.

Grab-and-go lounges can help stem overcrowding

This should be a welcome addition to American's Terminal 8 lounge lineup.

The carrier already has a full-service Admirals Club lounge at JFK, plus the trio of premium lounges it jointly operates with British Airways.

This new grab-and-go setup will be near Gate 12 and accessible via an escalator downstairs from Concourse B, where many of the airline's long-haul flights depart.

Read more: How to access American Airlines Admirals Club lounges

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An upgrade over Charlotte

Permanent grab-and-go lounge locations can help reduce crowding in the full-scale clubs; members who are only looking for a cup of coffee and a quick bite can skip the main lounge and pass through Provisions without taking up coveted seats.

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American first rolled out the Provisions by Admirals Club concept at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in August. I visited last fall and found it a useful way to quickly grab something to eat and drink, even if it was a no-frills experience overall.

Provisions by Admirals Club, American's grab-and-go outpost in Charlotte. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

It appears this JFK location will have more frills ... and space.

It'll measure 3,700 square feet and accommodate up to 40 guests.

As for the amenities, there's the aforementioned coffee bar that'll offer "customizable" Lavazza hot and iced coffee drinks, American said.

Members will also be able to snag meal boxes, sandwiches, salads and snacks.

Plus, the airline will staff the mini-club with customer service representatives, so travelers passing through can get the same assistance they'd get in a regular lounge.

How to access American Airlines lounges, including Provisions

If you're an Admirals Club member, you'll be eligible to enter the JFK Provisions by Admirals Club location; this includes AAdvantage members who get their access via American's premium credit card.

TPG's take: Is the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard worth it?

American Airlines Admirals Club at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Members who receive four annual Admirals Club trips via an eligible Citi or Citi/AAdvantage cobranded credit card can also use their passes to enter Provisions.

However, that visit would count toward their annual pass allotment. So, unless you're about to see those passes expire at the end of the year, you may be better off grabbing takeout from an airport restaurant instead of burning them on a grab-and-go visit.

Bottom line

American's new grab-and-go lounge at JFK comes as the carrier has made a host of new lounge announcements.

New or revamped Admirals Clubs are in the works for Charlotte, Chicago, Nashville, Austin and Washington, D.C. Plus, American is building a new, higher-tier Flagship Lounge at CLT.

Earlier this month, the carrier also announced it would reimagine its food and drink offerings in its clubs — a notable upgrade from what it had previously served.

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