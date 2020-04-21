Coronavirus freezes the 2020 ski season, leaving some season passholders in the cold
Annual ski passes are a great way for frequent skiers and boarders to keep down the cost of lift tickets. Whether you decide on an Epic, Ikon, Mountain Collective or another more localized ski pass, even out-of-state, snow-chasing vacationers can usually ski for a whole lot less with a pass than by leaning on individual lift tickets.
At least, that’s true in a pandemic-free world with open ski slopes.
Last year, many North American ski areas remained open through Memorial Day, with some keeping certain runs open all the way until July 4. Even those resorts with more traditional closing dates were generally open until around mid-April.
But this year, ski resorts quickly went from normal operations to implementing some social distancing strategies to closing for the season much earlier than expected.
Ski resorts abruptly closed in the middle of the spring break season
My family got lucky and experienced a mostly normal ski trip to Mammoth in California from March 5 to 10. We were cautious and intentionally avoided a higher-density traditional ski school for our kids, but resort operations were still running as usual.
By March 13, Mammoth had made plans to adjust operations by only allowing groups that knew each other together on lifts, reducing gondola capacity, spreading out tables in the lodges and restaurant by six feet and increasing sanitation standards, among other changes.
Just two days later, on March 15, Mammoth — along with the other Alterra resorts — closed for the season. But it wasn’t just Mammoth. The Vail resorts followed a similar plan, initially closing for just a week, from March 15 to 22, but ultimately shut down for the remainder of the ski season.
Several Colorado ski towns were already unwitting coronavirus hot spots by that time. Given how rapidly the situation intensified in the U.S., there’s no question the mass closure of ski resorts was the right call. But the abrupt shutdown meant many people with annual ski passes lost out on a significant amount of spring skiing.
Ski pass refunds are unlikely
More than a month later, it’s becoming clear as a bluebird sky that ski pass refunds from the large pass programs are unlikely for those who saw their ski days cut short this season. This is potentially even true for people with ski pass insurance plans. According to some skiers on social media, claims have been rejected because pandemics are not a widely covered reason for an insurance claim on those policies.
Even though we are still in the midst of the pandemic, and far from next season’s opening day in the fall, this still matters right now. Annual ski passes for next season went on sale just as coronavirus concerns began to rise in the U.S. Each spring, ski pass prices start as low as they’re going to get for next year, and prices only rise as you approach the next ski season.
After shutting off their lifts for 2020, most major resorts quickly announced refund plans for those who had purchased equipment rentals, ski school classes and individual lift tickets for future dates.
It took a few weeks more for any of the three major ski passes to announce anything for current passholders who had their seasons cut short. To be clear, those plans have just started to trickle out, but thus far none of the plans involve a refund for unused days.
Ikon has been the leader so far. It announced an introductory price extension sale to May 27. Current season passholders will get a discount, up to $200, on next season’s pass purchases (double the normal renewal discount). Ikon has also stated you’ll be able to put the value of a purchased but unused 2020 to 2021 season pass into the purchase of a 2021 to 2022 pass with no added fees. To defer the value, you’ll need to make that decision by Dec. 10, 2020.
The Mountain Collective Pass, which is the one my family held this year, extended the timeframe to lock in the lowest prices of the season (with an extra ski day included) until May 18. The program is also giving a $50 credit for current season passholders, dropping the current price to $419 for adults. The rate for kids remains at $99.
But the granddaddy of them all, the Epic Pass, has so far been the least vocal on concessions for current passholders and discounts for the future. While the parent company, Vail Resorts, offered refunds on most ski-related purchases such as single-day lift tickets and lessons, the same is not true for Epic Pass holders … including those who purchased a select number of still-unused ski days on the Epic Day Pass option. As recently as April 16, Epic has been telling passholders that its policies are under review and it will be sharing updated guidance in the coming weeks.
What skiers and riders want from the pass programs
While most skiers and riders understand the need to end this ski season early, the degree to which they are upset by how the major pass programs responded seems to be based on how much they used their passes before the March 15 shutdowns.
We happened to squeeze in our family spring break ski trip to Mammoth just in time. Had our trip fallen even a week later, we wouldn’t have used our Mountain Collective passes as intended and would have essentially wasted a few hundred dollars on the nonrefundable purchase.
Sure, discounts toward next season’s passes for current passholders are a good start. But people who had planned to get the bulk of value from their pass during spring break ski trips from mid-March and onward were hit disproportionately hard. It would be great for those with unused or barely-used passes to get more of a rollover credit toward next season.
While the seasonality of skiing changes the equation a bit, you can look to Disney for a different example of how to manage such situations for season passholders. Disney is giving passholders a few options, but one is to simply extend the validity of the current annual pass by one day for every day the theme park is closed. If season passholders missed out on one to two months of skiing this season, perhaps an option could be to give them back that time as soon as the lifts eventually reopen.
There’s always next season … ?
But, speaking of next season, questions remain.
All the major pass programs and mountains we checked expect to run the next season ski operation at this point, but we all know nothing with this coronavirus is a guarantee right now. We’re already seeing large annual festivals and events canceled late into 2020. And the heart of Colorado ski country, Summit County, has recently mandated all hotels remain closed for at least another 40 days, until June 1.
While skiing is, on the surface, an activity better suited for social distancing than, say ,visiting a theme park, skiing does provoke large gatherings of people at pinch points such as lift lines, lodges, après ski happy hour and more.
If we’re being really honest with ourselves, the truth is that we simply don’t know if the pandemic will be fully behind us when next ski season rolls around. That makes the Ikon Pass option to roll the value of any unused pass over to the 2021 to 2022 season, if needed, pretty valuable.
I’m as much of planner as they come, and always plot out my trips and buy my ski pass for the next year well in advance. I already had rough plans taking shape for the 2020 to 2021 ski season. Spoiler alert: It was likely going to be built around Colorado’s “kids ski free in fifth grade” program, and we’d focus on resorts where 5-year-olds also ski free, such as Telluride.
Now, I’m holding off on committing to ski plans for next year until more is known both about what next season will look like, and also how risky it may be to hit the slopes. I’m still booking some flexible future travel plans, but putting down hundreds of nonrefundable dollars toward a ski trip that may or may not happen is beyond my current risk tolerance.
Bottom line
If you’re still sitting on passes or days from this ski season and are praying to the snow gods you’ll get some value back from that purchase, it may still happen.
Copper Mountain, for example, has offered refunds to people with unused lift tickets, and those who bought the extra protection toward four-packs and season passes seem to be having success with those claims based on social media reports. The resort has announced it will give more information by the end of April to current passholders without that protection. Epic Pass likely still has some news to share for its passholders, too.
But unless a program takes a sharp left turn from the current course, nonrefundable pass purchases are being viewed as nonrefundable. Period. While there have been some sale extensions, and some renewal rates for next year’s passes have been discounted $50 to $100 for current season passholders, those who were planning spring trips are so far left holding the proverbial boot bag.
Ikon’s offer to allow you to credit any season passes you buy now to the 2021 to 2022 year is a good step toward future flexibility, but I’ll personally be waiting for a clearer forecast before committing.
Featured image by Summer Hull/The Points Guy.
