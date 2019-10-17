Kids ski free: Save on your family’s next ski vacation
Skiing is my family’s most expensive activity. Between the lodging, the gear and the ski lift tickets, it makes Disney look cheap. My 6-year-old has gone skiing and snowboarding the past three winters, and we are now looking to get my 3-year-old on skis for the upcoming season. Fortunately, even with two kids on the mountain, the total amount spent on lift tickets doesn’t need to get more expensive.
There are many ski resorts throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe where kids can actually ski for free. While many resorts (although not all) allow younger kids — roughly 4 or 5 and under — to ski for free, you might be surprised to see how many mountains around the U.S. extend that to kids up to 12 years old. Let’s break down some of your choices around the country.
California
There are plenty of spots in California where families can ski without breaking the bank:
June Mountain
Every single child 12 and under skis for free at June Mountain. There are no blackout dates and no other requirements.
Squaw Valley
If you have a morning flight to Squaw Valley, you can ski for free for the rest of the day. This isn’t unique to kids. All you have to do is show your same-day boarding pass (on a commercial airline) and you’ll receive a complimentary lift ticket for the rest of the day. Children 4 and under always ski for free at Squaw Valley.
Colorado
In addition to the one-off mountain deals listed below, if you have a fifth grader, your child can ski for free at 22 mountains throughout Colorado, including Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Cooper, Copper Mountain, Echo, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Hesperus, Howelsen Hill, Kendall Mountain, Loveland, Monarch Mountain, Powderhorn, Purgatory, Snowmass, Steamboat, Sunlight, Telluride, Winter Park and Wolf Creek. Your child will receive three free days at each resort, allowing 66 days of free skiing.
Sixth graders can grab a similar offer for $110, but it gives them four free days at each of the resorts. The fifth and sixth grade passport program is an amazing way to save money skiing in Colorado — and you don’t have to be a resident of the state.
If you can come in-person to Colorado in the early fall, there also is usually an Epic SchoolKids Colorado Pack for kindergarten through fifth graders that provides four days of skiing and riding at each of the state’s top-ranked resorts: Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte with no residency requirement. While registration is over for this particular promotion for this season, keep it in mind for next year.
Arapahoe Basin
At Arapahoe Basin, children between 6 and 12 ski for free for two days throughout the season with no blackout dates. Register online by mid-December 2019 to take advantage of this offer. Children 5 and under always ski for free at A-Basin.
Aspen Snowmass
Four Mountain Sports is incentivizing families to rent ski equipment with the company by providing a free lift ticket at Aspen Snowmass valid for the entire length of your rental if lodging is booked through Stay Aspen Snowmass (minimum two-night stay). This promotion doesn’t kick in until the start of 2020 and is valid through the end of the season. Children 6 and under always ski for free.
If your travel does take you to Aspen, check out these eight tips before your arrival.
Keystone
If you book a lodging package directly through Keystone for two or more nights, kids 12 and under ski for free. Children 4 and under always ski for free at Keystone.
This “kids ski free” offer even includes the Hyatt Place Keystone, so you can use hotel points to stay less than a mile from the mountain. A relatively new Hyatt property, this Category 4 hotel accepts Category 1–4 free night certificates that you earn each year with the World of Hyatt Credit Card. If paying with points, nights start at 15,000 points, or the Points + Cash rate is 7,500 points plus $75. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to your Hyatt account instantly on a 1:1 basis. Earn Ultimate Rewards points with cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Ink Business Preferred Credit Card.
Loveland
Families wanting to put their kids in ski school can score their child a free season pass at Loveland. Simply sign up your child for three full-day lessons (ski or snowboard) and they’ll receive a season pass after completion. This offer is valid for children between 4 and 14. Children 5 and under always ski for free.
Steamboat Springs
If you purchase an adult ticket for five or more days at Steamboat Springs, any child under 12 will ski for free for the same number of days. This is valid for a child skiing with a parent, grandparent or legal guardian. Only one child is allowed to ski for free per adult.
Additionally, if you’re flying to Steamboat Springs, your entire family can ski for free either on your arrival day or departure date. If you are flying Alaska Airlines home from Steamboat Springs (HDN) airport, you’ll receive a free day of skiing on your departure date. If you are flying any other commercial airline to Steamboat Springs, you’ll receive a complimentary lift ticket to ski the evening of your arrival.
If you happen to visit Steamboat this winter, the Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas, is a great place to stay, and you can even use your 35k Marriott Bonvoy free night certificate that comes with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card. (capped at a 35,000 point redemption). If you are looking to ski in early December, this property is actually available for just 27,500 Marriott Bonvoy points a night as a PointSavers promotion.
Breckenridge
Children 4 and under ski for free at Breckenridge.
Breckenridge also has many hotel options where you can use your points for a free night stay. You can use your Hilton points at the Valdoro Mountain Lodge or the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Breckenridge and your Marriott Bonvoy points at the Residence Inn Breckenridge.
Crested Butte
Typically, Crested Butte runs a promotion where kids 12 and under ski for free during a certain time period. While that promotion has not yet been announced for this year, fingers crossed we see it again for the 2019/2020 ski season. Children 4 and under ski for free at Crested Butte.
Beaver Creek
Children 4 and under ski for free at Beaver Creek.
Beaver Creek is another great option in Colorado if you’re looking to use your hotel points. There are many chain hotel options, such as the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch and the Westin Riverfront Spa & Resort.
Vail
Children 4 and under ski for free at Vail.
Similar to Beaver Creek, using points and miles is an excellent way to make your overall vacation even more affordable. Some popular options for points and miles enthusiasts are the DoubleTree by Hilton Vail and the Grand Hyatt Vail.
Utah
Utah also has a fifth and sixth grade passport program, which you can purchase even if you’re not a resident. For just $45, you’ll receive access to 15 resorts throughout the state, including Alta Ski Area, Brighton Resort, Beaver Mountain, Brian Head Resort, Cherry Peak Resort, Deer Valley Resort, Eagle Point, Nordic Valley Resort, Park City Mountain, Powder Mountain, Snowbasin Resort, Snowbird, Solitude, Sundance Resort and Woodward Park City. Fifth graders will receive three passes to each resort, while sixth graders receive only one pass to each resort for the season.
Brighton
Two children 10 and under ski for free at Brighton with the purchase of one adult ticket.
Snowbird
Children 6 and under ski for free at Snowbird with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Solitude
Children 4 and under ski for free at Solitude with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Powder Mountain
Children 6 and under ski for free at Powder Mountain with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Sundance
Children 5 and under ski for free at Sundance.
Idaho
For just $18 for the season, Idaho’s fifth and sixth grade passport offers fifth graders three free days at each of the 18 mountains (total of 54 days of skiing) and sixth graders two free days at only 17 mountains (total of 34 days of skiing). Participating mountains include Bald Mountain, Bogus Basin, Brundage Mountain, Cottonwood Butte, Grand Targhee, Kelly Canyon, Little Ski Hill, Lookout Pass, Lost Trail, Magic Mountain, Pebble Creek, Pomerelle (fifth grade only), Schweitzer, Silver Mountain, Snowhaven, Soldier Mountain, Sun Valley and Tamarack. You don’t need to be an Idaho resident to purchase the passport.
Schweitzer
If you’re flying Alaska Airlines into Spokane Airport, your entire family can ski for free. Just show your Alaska Airlines boarding pass to receive a free lift ticket for the same day as your arrival.
Sun Valley
When you book lodging at Sun Valley, many packages offer free skiing to kids 12 and under with the purchase of an adult ski ticket. Children 4 and under always ski for free.
Washington State
A passport program for fifth graders isn’t free, but is available for just $20. It includes access to six different mountains throughout Idaho and Washington State, including 49 Degrees North, Lookout Pass, Mount Spokane, Silver Mountain, Brundage Mountain and Loup Loup. The pass allows you to ski up to three days at each of the participating resorts. The Idaho pass includes a different set of mountains; get both passes if you wish to explore more slopes.
Wyoming
Everyone thinks of Jackson Hole when it comes to skiing Wyoming and with good reason. Here’s the deal for families headed in that direction.
Jackson Hole
Last year, Jackson Hole ran a promotion where if you stay at any Jackson Hole Resort lodging for four nights or more, kids 14 and under can borrow equipment and ski for free with any paid adult ticket. While this information is still available online, the dates are still showing last year’s ski season. Hopefully this promotion will continue into this upcoming years ski season as well (most likely the entire weeks of Christmas and New Years will be excluded). Children 5 and under always ski for free with a Jcard purchase, which comes with a one-time $5 fee.
If you prefer to use hotel points for your stay, the SpringHill Suites Jackson Hole is a good option as it only requires 35,000 points a night. Or, you can always use a 35k free night certificate that comes with one of the eligible cobranded Marriott credit cards.
Oregon
For families visiting Oregon, Mt. Bachelor is the place to visit for free kid skiing.
Mt. Bachelor
Kids 12 and under ski for free at Mt. Bachelor when you purchase an adult lift ticket for three or more days. To take advantage of this promotion, you must purchase the lift tickets in advance between Nov. 25 through Dec. 15, 2019. Children 5 and under always ski for free.
If you’re flying Alaska Airlines into Redmond/Bend Airport, your entire family can ski for free. Just show your Alaska Airlines boarding pass and you’ll receive a free lift ticket for the same day as your arrival.
Maine
Maine offers a few options for your kids to ski for free. While many mountains have their own programs, the Winter Kids app will offer many discounts (and even free skiing programs) on skiing as well other activities throughout the state. This membership costs $35, but will not be available until Nov. 1, 2019. (At that point we will update the list with the announced offerings).
Sugarloaf Mountain
Children 5 and under ski for free at Sugarloaf Mountain.
Sunday River
Head up to Sunday River during the week of Jan. 5-10, 2020 and kids between the ages of 3 and 12 can ski for free. In addition to free lift tickets, they can also receive free ski or snowboard rentals as well as free lessons. The only stipulation is that you must book a ski-and-stay package of at least three nights or more in the Grand Summit or Jordan Hotel. Children 5 and under always ski for free.
New Hampshire
For just $30 for the season, New Hampshire’s Snowsports Passport program provides your fourth or fifth grader access to 31 different resorts once each throughout the season. Blackout dates include: Dec. 26, 2018–Jan. 1, 2020, Jan. 18–219, 2020, Feb. 15–17, 2020 and Feb. 22, 2020.
Bretton Woods
Bretton Woods offers the Bretton Woods Junior Pass Partnership Program, where children 12 and under can receive a free season pass. You just need to purchase or lease equipment at a participating ski shop and fill out the required paperwork. If you register your voucher online by Oct. 31, 2019 there is a $10 processing fee. (The fee increases as the season continues). Children 4 and under ski for free at Bretton Woods.
Gunstock Mountain
Children 5 and under always ski for free at Gunstock.
Waterville Valley Resort
Children 5 and under ski for free at Waterville Valley Resort.
Cannon Mountain
Children 5 and under ski free at Cannon Mountain with a paying adult.
Loon Mountain
Children 5 and under ski for free at Loon Mountain.
Mount Sunapee
Children 4 and under ski for free at Mount Sunapee.
Vermont
Vermont offers a fifth grade passport, where for only $20 for the season, fifth graders can ski up to 88 days. You’ll receive access to the following mountains: Burke Mountain, Bromley Mountain, Bolton Valley, Killington, Jay Peak, Mad River Glen, Magic Mountain, Middlebury Snow Bowl, Mount Snow Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort, Pico Mountain, Quechee Ski Area, Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Stowe Mountain Resort, Stratton Mountain, Sugarbush Resort and Suicide Six. You’ll receive three coupons per alpine resort and either one or three coupons for Nordic centers (depends on the resort). You don’t need to be a Vermont resident to purchase the passport.
Bromley Mountain
Kids 5 and under ski for free at Bromley Mountain. This resort is also only 7 miles from the Equinox Resort, where you can use your Marriott Bonvoy points. The Equinox is one of the few resorts in the Northeast where you can use your hotel points in such close proximity to a ski slope.
Okemo Mountain
Children 6 and under ski for free at Okemo Mountain.
Mount Snow
Last year, Mount Snow offered a week in March where kids between the ages of 4 and 12 could ski for free with a paid lift ticket. This promotion has not yet been announced for this upcoming season, but hopefully it will surface again. On all other dates, kids 6 and under ski for $10 per day.
Killington
With every five-day adult ticket purchased, a child between 7 and 12 can ski for free at Killington. Children 6 and under always ski for free.
Stowe Mountain
Kids 4 and under ski for free at Stowe.
With Hyatt acquiring Two Roads Hospitality, this could possibly be the first mountain on the East Coast to have a ski-in, ski-out property where you can use hotel points. Fingers crossed that Stowe Mountain Lodge becomes part of the Hyatt family.
Bottom Line
The combination of skiing at a mountain where your kids can ski for free and using points and miles on your airfare and hotel will definitely help your upcoming ski vacation become much more affordable. You can also use points earned from the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card or Discover it® Miles to pay for the rest of your family’s ski tickets and bring down the out-of-pocket total cost.
Where will you ski this winter?
Featured image by Imgorthand/Getty Images.
