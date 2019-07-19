This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Traveling using hotel points instead of cash makes vacations that much more fun — and affordable. There are currently three increased welcome bonuses available on the Hilton Amex cards that go as high as 150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points from just one welcome bonus. Before we get to how to put those points to work, here’s how the bonuses break down card-by-card:
- Hilton Honors American Express Card: Earn 90,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first three months
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: 130,000 points plus a free weekend night certificate after you spend $4,000 in the first four months
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months
If you apply for the top offer on the Hilton Aspire Card, you’ll earn 150k points valued at more than $900 based on TPG’s point valuations. Even the newly increased Hilton Surpass Card with its 130k bonus is likely close to 150k total Hilton points by the time you hit the spending requirement — especially if you are utilizing bonus categories such as 12x at Hilton hotels and 6x at US restaurants, US supermarkets and US gas stations. But what can you do with 150,000 Hilton points?
There are 5,700+ Hilton properties located around the world that range in price from 5,000 to 95,000 Hilton Honors points per night for standard rooms (well, 120k at this one fancy Maldives resort). Given the almost endless array of options, let’s look at six different ways to use your haul of Hilton points to put together a fun and affordable getaway.
In This Post
Say Aloha to Hawaii
There are a wide variety of Hilton options in Hawaii on multiple Hawaiian islands. Some of these properties, like the Grand Wailea Waldorf Astoria resort on Maui, can top out at 95,000 points per night for a standard room. With those high award rates, you’d be better off using a Hilton weekend night certificate, which are available with several of the Hilton cobranded cards.
But don’t let some of the high award costs trick you into thinking that 150,000 Hilton points won’t go very far in Hawaii, as there are multiple options available for a significantly lower award cost. On the Big Island, the newly renovated and rebranded Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo Doubletree on the Hilo side (relatively near Volcanos National Park) goes for just 50,000 points per night.
At that hotel, those staying on Hilton points with even just mid-tier Hilton Gold status are treated like kings and queens with free drinks, free parking, waived resort fees and free chocolates.
For a bigger Hawaiian resort experience on the Big Island, the 62-acre oceanfront Hilton Waikoloa Village goes for 60,000 Hilton points per night.
The Waikoloa Villa property has multiple pools, a snorkeling lagoon, canal boats, trams to explore their tropical grounds and a building dedicated just to breakfast — with free breakfast options, even with Gold status from the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card.
On Waikiki, the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Resort costs 60,000 points per night. Or if you need more room for your group to spread out, you can book a one-bedroom suite with a pull-out couch at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach for 70,000 Hilton Honors points per night.
While Hilton doesn’t have a huge presence on the Garden Island of Kauai, there is the Hilton Garden Inn Kauai Wailua Bay, which isn’t far from the family-friendly Lydgate Beach and the must-do Smith Family Garden Luau and goes for 50,000 points per night.
Hit the Slopes
The ski season will be back before we know it and Hilton points can save you a ton of money on peak-season ski weekends. The recently renovated and rebranded Hilton DoubleTree in Vail is a good option if being right on the slope isn’t important (it’s a shuttle ride away). Standard rooms top out at 80k points per night, so you have almost enough for a peak ski weekend. Early and late season weekends can be found for 70k points per night or less. With the free weekend award night, you could turn the bonus into enough for a long three night weekend.
If you want to be walking distance to the lifts, the DoubleTree by Hilton Breckenridge is very close to the Quicksilver chair lift and is bookable for 60,000 points per night.
Spend a Weekend at the Hotel del Coronado
The historic and beachfront Hotel del Coronado in San Diego routinely prices at over $400 per night for a standard room, which makes this stay a serious cash splurge. However, the splurge for a weekend stay is much more palatable when you’re only splurging points, not cash. While the standard award rate at this property is 95,000 Hilton Honors points per night (the highest Hilton award tier), there are some weekends available starting at about 69,000 Hilton points per night.
Spending around 138,000 Hilton Honors points on a two-night stay on the lower-priced dates so that your family can enjoy the beach, pools, amenities and lengthy history at “The Del” sounds like a perfect use of Hilton points. Just use Hilton’s flexible date search to spot the lower-priced award nights.
Five Nights at Disney World
If you want to take your family to Disney World and stay near the magic to enjoy the Disney perks but not pay Disney resort prices, Hilton points are a great consideration. The DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando-Disney Springs Area, Hilton Lake Buena Vista-Disney Springs Area and Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace-Disney Springs Area are all Hilton properties in the Disney Springs area that can be booked with Hilton Honors points. The nearby Waldorf Astoria Orlando (80k) and Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek (60k) as of recently now offer these same Disney perks, too!
Standard award rates at these Hilton Disney Springs properties run as high as 60,000 Hilton Honors points per night, but can start as low as 35,000 points per night during lower seasons. With the fifth night free for elites on award stays, that could be as low as 140,000 Hilton Honors points for a five-night stay within Disney Springs! Remember that you can get instant Hilton elite status simply by having one of the Hilton cobranded credit cards. The Waldorf Astoria will set you back 80k points per night, so save that one for when you want to splurge at Disney.
Explore Europe
You don’t have to stay stateside to maximize the points you get from your Hilton welcome bonuses. It’s easy to find midrange Hilton properties all across Europe from 40k to 60k points per night. Staying a little outside of town can allow you to stretch your points even further or perhaps get a room with a higher occupancy limit. While one room may not hold the whole family, for 150k Hilton points, you could book three nights in a standard room at the Double Tree London – Park Lane.
In Paris, the Hilton Paris Opera is bookable for 60k to 70k points per night on some nights, giving you enough points left over for an inexpensive stay elsewhere. Should your travels take you to Amsterdam, your 150k Hilton points can book at least two nights at the DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam Central Station — with some nights costing less than 60k points per night. The Rome Cavaleri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, is bookable from 65,000 to 80,000 points a night (though we’ve seen peak season pricing reaching above 100k points). If you time your stay right, you could get two nights using your welcome bonus points.
Stay Near (but Not With) Family
Visiting family is one of the best uses of miles and points. However, staying near family in your own hotel can sometimes be a better choice than staying with family on a pull-out couch. With 5,570 properties, Hilton has locations around the world. Unless your family lives in the middle of a major metropolitan area, chances are high you’ll find Hilton-branded properties such as Homewood Suites, Hampton Inn and Embassy Suites available from 20,000 to 50,000 Hilton Honors points per night.
As an added perk, some of these properties include hot breakfast, or even evening snacks and drinks for all guests (not just elites). With 150,000 Hilton Honors points available to use with the Hilton Aspire card welcome bonus, you could stay multiple nights at a Hilton near your family or friend’s house and probably still have some points left over.
Splurge on a Trip of a Lifetime
Let’s be real — 150,000 Hilton points won’t get you that many nights at some of Hilton’s top-of-the-line overwater villa properties such as the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Waldorf Astoria Maldives or the Conrad Bora Bora Nui Suites and Spa, but it’s still a very good start. This is especially true if you pool your Hilton points with friends and family and each get a 150k welcome bonus. We found Hilton points to be the best ones when we planned our own trip to Bora Bora for later this year.
Bottom Line
These are just seven of literally thousands of ways to use 150,000 Hilton Honors points. You can stretch them to the max to book dozens of award nights at a 5,000 points per night property, such as the Hilton Hurghada Resort in Egypt, use them at family-friendly Hilton properties that ring in at 50,000 points night or less or start saving for the bucket list award trip of a lifetime!
Featured image of the Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa by Darren Murph / The Points Guy.
