Coronavirus ski report: What to know before hitting the slopes during the outbreak
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with no information on the closing of Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company.
As the news about coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to spread like the virus itself, families and vacationers are dealing with question of to travel or not to travel? It’s spring break time for many; now, it looks like that break may extend not only for the traditional week, but for several weeks after as schools are closed and students are kept home.
In the snowy mountains of the North East, Rocky Mountains, Sierras and other winter playgrounds, ski resorts are responding to the pandemic, too. Vail Resorts announced via email on Saturday evening it will be closing temporarily and Alterra Mountain Company followed suit shortly thereafter. Additionally, some resorts are planning to close the season early or remain open with caveats.
Here’s what’s happening at ski resorts across the country.
Vail Resorts
The operator of 37 ski resorts around the world (including Vail, Park City, Heavenly, Whistler and more) and the creator of the Epic Pass, Vail Resorts (VR) originally sent out an email to customers assuring them that it was continuing “to monitor the rapidly evolving impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) from all angles.”
As of Saturday evening, however, all Vail Resorts’ North American mountain resorts and retail stores will suspend operations beginning Sunday, March 15, 2020 through Sunday, March 22, 2020, using this period to “reassess” its approach to the rest of the season. Lodging and property management operations will remain open to service guests on location or with existing reservations, but Vail Resorts will not be taking new reservations for this upcoming week.
CEO Rob Katz said, “This decision provides a pause for the entire ecosystem of our mountain resort communities. It gives everyone the time to assess the situation, respond to ever-changing developments, and evaluate the approach for the rest of season, if we believe it is advisable or feasible to re-open…We understand this change may be confusing given our communications of operational changes over the past week, and as late as last night.”
In terms of how to handle season passes, Katz wrote that, “we will be reviewing those policies and providing any updated guidance on that in the coming weeks.” Katz’s email also stated that, “Many things like ski school, lift tickets, equipment rentals, and transportation can be fully refunded,” and that Vail Resorts has new credit policies in place for its owned and operated lodging properties.
Vail Resorts said it would be providing updated information on the remainder of the season by Friday, March 20, 2020. Skiers can find information on cancellations, refunds and travel credits on the Vail Resorts website.
If you decide not to travel
Standard cancellation policies apply at Vail Resorts. Guests with reservations at Vail Resorts owned and operated lodging properties – who are due to arrive prior to April 30 – can apply the dollar amount of their deposit to a future stay at the same property for up to 365 days from the date of arrival. Additionally, guests with reservations at these properties can rebook the same dates at another resort, based on availability and at the applicable rate. Cancellation and date change policies through third party lodging and booking partners will vary by property. Guests should reach out to their reserved lodging property or reserved booking source if they need to discuss changes.
Alterra Mountain Company
Alterra is the owner/operator of 15 North American mountain destinations including Aspen, Steamboat, Deer Valley, Mammoth and more. Alterra resorts are also included on the Ikon Pass. The company originally stated that it is “taking appropriate precautions recommended by local health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” but as of Saturday evening has decided to close starting the morning of Sunday, March 15, until further notice citing the best interest of “guests, employees and local communities.” (CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures will continue to operate through Tuesday, March 17.)
All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed until further notice.
In terms of refunds, CEO Rusty Gregory said that, “Each resort will work directly with guests in canceling their visit and will provide refunds to those who have hotel and other bookings during this closure period.” He added that heavy call volume is anticipated over the next several days, and that “guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries” is appreciated.
“We look forward to welcoming you back to the mountains as circumstances improve,” added Gregory.
If you decide not to travel
Alterra recommends contacting the specific destination for cancellation policies.
Sun Valley, ID
Family-owned Sun Valley, Idaho is taking precautions, too. It is still open and operating and plan to do so through April 12, 2020. However, it has limited hosted gatherings at Sun Valley Resort and canceled events including Kindercup, Easter Egg Hunt, Dollar Days, Baldy Bash, Aprés Ski Concerts and others.
Additionally, the resort is taking the following measures to ensure a clean and healthy environment:
- Communicating and reinforcing with guests and employees to follow hygiene practices, including cough and sneeze etiquette, hand sanitizing procedure and staying home when sick.
- Extra hand-washing supplies and hand sanitizing stations are being provided in public areas, meeting space, restrooms, guest rooms and employee areas, as well as increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols throughout the hotel/resort.
- On-property first responders trained in first aid, biohazard cleanup, and CPR. First responders are also receiving additional training for guest response and guidance.
- Employees are being educated on COVID-19 awareness to make better-informed decisions.
- There have been increased sterilization efforts in Gondolas. If a guest has the desire to distance themselves from other guests at the resorts, they can request to ride the Gondolas by themselves.
If you decide not to travel
Sun Valley is offering flexibility in existing and future reservations for visits between March and June 2020. Reservations for stays until June 30, 2020 may be postponed or canceled without fees for up to 24 hours before arrival. Guests who booked via online travel agents or other third-party travel sites should contact their booking provider for information on their policies.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, WY
The iconic Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is also implementing changes to operations for the remainder of the season. In addition to posting recommendations for preventing the spread of germs (washing hands, avoiding contact with sick people, staying at home if you’re sick), JHMR has canceled all large public events for the remainder of the season, specifically Jackson Hole Rendezvous Spring Festival March 26-28, 2020 and all Music Under the Tram series. Additionally, JHMR Is closing the Aerial Tram as of March 14, 2020 and loading limited passenger on the Bridger and Sweetwater Gondolas. The resort is also asking members of the vulnerable population for this disease to avoid riding enclosed lifts.
Pass holders
At this point, there has been no communication from Epic Pass or Ikon Pass to pass holders as far as what will happen to season pass holders. As all resorts are still currently open, it’s doubtful that any actions will be taken or changes made for either Epic or Ikon pass holders.
Though most resorts are choosing to take precautions rather that close entirely, some resorts are closing early. Low snow quality may be an additional deciding factor but the fact remains that the following resorts are call it quits early:
- Catamount Mountain Resort, NY (closed for the season on March 12)
- Berkshire East Mountain Resort, MA (closed for the season on March 12)
- Nub’s Nob, MI (closed for the season March 13)
- Ski Marble, Newfoundland, Canada (closed for the season March 13)
- Jay Peak Resort, VT (closed for the season on March 14)
- Abram, ME (closed for the season on March 15)
- Hidden Valley, Alberta, Canada (closed for the season March 14)
- Blue Knob, PA (closed for the season March 14)
- Tahoe Donner, CA (downhill skiing closed March 16)
- Taos Ski Valley, Taos, New Mexico (closing early on March 22)
- Big Snow American Dream, NJ (closed from March 16 – March 31)
