7 Valentine’s Day travel deals to book now for travel later
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, and the travel deals are piling up.
Whether you’re looking for a romantic last-minute getaway or planning for a year-end trip, you can use these deals to score a great deal on airfare, train tickets and hotel stays. But you’ll have to act quickly — most of these promotions are only running through the end of the month.
Here’s a look at the best Valentine’s Day travel deals.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
In This Post
Try something new with up to $20 off Airbnb Experiences
Airbnb recently launched a partnership with dating app Bumble to offer discounts on fun activities. You can use the code AirbnbLove for 20% off your next Airbnb Experience booking. The code is good for up to $20 in savings and is valid for bookings made by May 1, 2021.
For reference, Airbnb Experiences are activities run by local experts. Think things like cooking classes, city tours and organized pub crawls. You can use the coupon to book experiences through the end of the booking calendar, so consider using it for activities on your end of year trip.
Related: Everything you need to know about Airbnb
Save 30% on Alaska Airlines tickets
On the airfare side, Alaska Airlines is running yet another great flight sale.
You can book Alaska Airlines tickets with a 30% discount between now and Feb. 14, 2021. The deal is good on most Alaska flights, with some minor exceptions. You can use the discount for travel taking place between Feb. 25 and May 26, 2021.
To take advantage of the discount, search for flights on this promotion page on Alaska’s website and enter the promo code BOOKING4LOVE. Pay for your ticket with a credit card that earns bonus miles on airfare for even bigger savings.
Unfortunately, you won’t save the full 30% on first-class tickets. Instead, these tickets get a smaller 10% discount.
Here’s a look at the restrictions:
- Valid on travel between Feb. 25 and May 26, 2021.
- Travel to Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica valid Sundays through Wednesdays.
- Travel from Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica valid Tuesdays through Fridays.
- Travel to/from all other cities is valid Mondays through Thursdays.
- 10% off coach fares on days of the week not listed above.
- 10% off First Class fares all days of the week.
- Blackout dates apply: March 19-21, 26-28, April 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 2021.
Related: Flight review: Alaska Airlines first class from Seattle to New York JFK on a Boeing 737-900
(Sort of) save 40%+ on Frontier Airlines flights
Frontier Airlines — a Denver-based low-cost carrier — is offering 40% off flights booked by Feb. 15 with promo code SAVE40. The discount is valid on flights set to depart through Apr. 26 and spans most of Frontier’s domestic route network. That said, there are a couple of restrictions that we’ll run through at the end of this section.
It’s also worth noting the discount only applies to the fare — not to taxes or carrier-imposed fees. This makes the real discount less than 40%, but can still marginally lower the cost of your airfare.
For example, we found one-way flights from Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) to Orlando (MCO) for just $17.40 one-way in early April. You’ll notice the discount is only $2 because — as discussed — the discount only applies to the fare.
Or, you can book Nashville (BNA) to Philadelphia (PHL) for just $29.20 one-way.
Here’s a look at the restrictions:
- Valid on domestic, nonstop travel departing Monday through Thursday.
- The following blackout dates apply: 3/5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 2021; 3/26 – 4/5/21.
- Seven-day advance purchase required.
- Undisclosed route exclusions apply.
The airline is also running a sale on flights to Las Vegas. You can save 50% on Frontier Airlines flights to Las Vegas when you use the code WINNERS by Feb 15. The promotion is valid on most flights to Las Vegas (LAS) departing on or before May 15. Like the 40% discount, this only applies to the fare portion of your ticket.
This discount means you can score super cheap round-trip tickets to Vegas. For example, this round-trip flight from Cincinnati (CVG) to Las Vegas (LAS) is just $84.40.
Here’s a look at the restrictions:
- Valid for nonstop travel to and from Las Vegas departing Wednesday through Friday.
- The following blackout dates apply: 3/5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 2021; 3/26 – 4/5/21.
- Seven-day advance purchase required.
- Round-trip fare purchase required.
- Unspecified route exclusions apply.
Related: 7 takeaways from my first Frontier Airlines flight in over 4 years
Book Southwest tickets for as low as $50
While this may not be a Valentine’s Day deal per se, Southwest Airlines is running a sale to commemorate its 50th anniversary. Between now and Feb. 28, you can book Southwest tickets for as low as $50 one-way. The sale reportedly covers most Southwest destinations for travel between Mar. 2 and May 26, but there are some restrictions to keep in mind.
You can take advantage of this deal by searching for flights using this page on Southwest’s website.
We found some solid deals with this sale. For example, you can book Chicago-Midway (MDW) to Denver (DEN) for $49 one-way every day in April. The same tickets cost 2,150 Southwest Rapid Rewards points.
We found similar pricing on Southwest’s flight from Seattle (SEA) to Las Vegas (LAS) in May.
Play around with the Southwest booking calendar to see if you can find flights that work with your travel plans.
Further, this sale is especially useful for those with a Southwest Companion Pass as you can take another passenger with you for free. This effectively doubles the value of the discount or the miles you used to book a flight.
Keep these restrictions in mind:
- 21-day advance purchase required.
- Travel within the continental U.S. valid Mar. 2 through May 26, 2021.
- Unless specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays.
- Travel the continental U.S. to/from Hawaii valid Mar. 2 through May 20, 2021.
- Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid Mar. 2 through May 20, 2021.
- International travel valid Mar. 2 through May 20, 2021.
- Travel from the continental U.S. to Hawaii is blacked out Mar. 19-20, Mar. 26-28, and Apr. 1-3, 2021.
- Travel to the continental U.S. from Hawaii is blacked out Mar. 27-28, Apr. 2-5, and Apr. 9-11, 2021.
- Travel to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota, Las Vegas, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO, and Montrose, CO is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays.
- Travel from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota, Las Vegas, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO, and Montrose, CO is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays.
- Travel between Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota, Las Vegas, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO, and Montrose, CO is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
- Travel continental U.S. to/from Hawaii is valid Monday through Thursday.
- Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday through Thursday.
- International travel is valid Monday through Thursday.
- Travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays.
- Travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays.
Related: The best Southwest Airlines credit cards for family travelers
Amtrak 2-for-1 deal
If you’re planning an epic train adventure around the U.S., you’ll want to check out this Amtrak deal. The train operator is offering buy-one-get-one-free on most Amtrak services for travel between Feb. 22 and Aug. 27, 2021. Note that you must book your travel by Feb. 16 to be eligible for the promotion.
To take advantage of this deal, book your ticket at Amtrak.com/vdaysale or by use the discount code C214 at checkout. The offer is valid for all services except Amtrak Cascades, Pennsylvanian, Keystone Service and 7000-8999 Thruways. The promo code is, however, valid on Acela high-speed service, the Auto Train and business class tickets.
There are some really good deals to be found. For example, you can book two round-trip tickets from New York to Providence for just $100. If you want to arrive in style, you can book two Acela business class tickets for $188 round-trip.
Related: The complete guide to Amtrak Guest Rewards
Take up to $40 off your next Hotwire hotel booking
Hotels are on sale too. Hotwire — a popular online travel agency (OTA) — is offering up to $40 off your next hotel booking. You can take 10% off your next booking made in the Hotwire app using code HWLOVE10 or 5% off your online booking with code HWLOVE5. Act quick, though: the promotion ends at 11:59 pm PT on Feb. 12.
The promotion is valid on all Hot Rate bookings. These are special discounted rates offered with an element of surprise. You can pick your hotel location, room type and star rating, but Hotwire picks the actual hotel. These rates frequently offer large discounts over booking direct — including stays at high-end properties.
With the app promo code, I found a late-February weekend night at a 4-star hotel in Manhattan for $83.20. This could be an exceptional deal depending on the property.
Just note that most Hot Deals are nonrefundable, so only book hotel stays you’re sure you can make.
Related: 9 New York City hotels where you can use points
Save $14 on Priceline hotel bookings
Priceline is offering a $14 discount on Express Deal hotel bookings of $150 or more. Use the code VALENTINE at checkout for the discount. The deal is valid on all Express Deals booked through the end of the booking calendar. That said, you must book your hotel by the end of the day on Feb. 14.
Express Deals are a promotional rate offered by Priceline. Like Hotwire’s Hot Rates, Express Deals let you pick a location, room type and hotel star level. Then, Priceline will pick the actual hotel for you. Of course, this is a bit of a gamble, but you can use the service to score excellent deals on high-end hotels.
For example, the promo code brought this December booking at a four-star hotel in Manhattan to under $200.
Like Hot Deals, Priceline’s Express Deals are usually nonrefundable.
Related: Score major savings on airfare by booking a Priceline Express Deal
Maximize your purchase
If you decide to take advantage of any of these promotions, make sure you pay for the tickets with a credit card that earns additional points on travel purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card (3x on all travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Bottom line
This Valentine’s Day is proving to be great for travel deals. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or a post-pandemic solo trip, you’re sure to find some excellent deals. Just beware of your hotel, airline or train operator’s cancellation policy before you book as the coronavirus pandemic is still changing travel.
Feature photo by Qilin’s prance Filmmaker/Shutterstock.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.