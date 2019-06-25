This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the best deals in all of travel is the Southwest Companion Pass, which you can earn via easier (and cheaper) methods than flying enough to earn 110,000 Companion Pass eligible points in one calendar year.
Thankfully, sign-up bonuses from the Southwest credit cards count toward earning the Companion Pass, and right now some bonuses are as high as 80,000 bonus points!
Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card: 80,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months
Once you earn 110,000 Companion Pass eligible Rapid Rewards points in a calendar year, you will earn the Companion Pass for the rest of that calendar year and all of the following year. Here are some various card bonuses that can help you with that mission.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card: Earn up to 60,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 20,000 points after you spend $12,000 on purchases in the first 12 months your account is open — $149 annual fee.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card: Earn up to 60,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 20,000 points after you spend $12,000 on purchases in the first 12 months your account is open — $99 annual fee.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card : Earn up to 60,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 20,000 points after you spend $12,000 on purchases in the first 12 months your account is open — $69 annual fee.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card: Earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. 9,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points awarded after each account anniversary — $199 annual fee.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card: Earn 60,000 points when you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months. 6,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points awarded after each account anniversary — $99 annual fee.
Find the best Southwest Airlines credit card for your family by clicking here.
Step 1: Set Up Your Companion Pass
As soon as you first earn a Companion Pass, you should receive an email from Southwest congratulating you on your big accomplishment. If you want to monitor it more closely, you can always check your status by logging into your Rapid Rewards account on Southwest.com.
When you do get this email, click on the links in it to set up your initial companion choice. Be sure to have your companion’s full name (as it appears on his or her ID), birth date, email address and Rapid Rewards account number handy.
Alternately, you can call Southwest to designate your companion. But given how easy it is to make the initial selection online, there’s really no reason to pick up the phone for this step.
Step 2: Confirm Flight Availability for Your Entire Traveling Party
Now that you have a companion selected, it’s time for the fun part — booking a where your companion will fly free (other than taxes and fees). Before booking, however, it’s vital to check to make sure that there are enough seats available on the flight for your entire traveling party. A Companion Pass fare can only be added if there is a seat available for sale.
For example, if you have a family of four who will be traveling (one of whom will be on a Companion Pass), search on Southwest.com for four seats. Note that all four seats do not have to be in the same fare bucket. So, if there are only three Wanna Get Away fare seats left, but there are also Anytime and Business Select fares available in addition to those three cheaper fares, your booking will still work.
Step 3: Book Flights for Everyone OTHER Than Your Companion
The next step in using your Companion Pass is to book flight reservations as you normally would for everyone in your traveling party except the companion. This means that if you have a family of four where Mom holds a Companion Pass and Dad is the companion, you should book tickets for Mom and your two kids first. Do not book flights for Dad at this stage.
Most travelers will find that booking flights online on Southwest.com is very easy, although it’s also possible to book flights over the phone with Southwest phone agents if you prefer. You can book these flights with cash or with Rapid Rewards points, as either method works in conjunction with the Companion Pass.
If you are purchasing these tickets with cash, don’t forget to add Rapid Rewards numbers for everyone in your traveling party to the booking. There’s no reason to leave points earning possibilities on the table — even kids can earn frequent flyer points on Southwest!
Step 4: Make Your Companion’s Flight Booking
After you have booked flights for everyone in your traveling party, except for the companion, the next step is to secure a flight reservation for that person. In order to avoid losing the ticket availability you just checked for in Step 1, I recommend doing this immediately after your flight is booked.
The Companion Pass holder (Mom, in our example) should return to Southwest.com and log in to his or her Rapid Rewards account. Go to “My Account” at the top of the home page.
Scroll down until you see a section called “My Trips.” There, you should see the flight reservation you just made, along with any other trips you have booked on Southwest. Select the applicable trip by clicking on it.
Look next for the small button at the top of the trip itinerary called “Add Companion.” Click on it.
You’ll find that the “Trip & Price Details” are already pre-filled with the flight information and cost of the taxes and fees. In this case for a domestic hop, that number is just $5.60 for your companion to fly.
Click “Continue” to go the next page that includes “Passenger & Payment Info.” There, you will find your companion’s name and identifying information filled in. With everything pre-filled, there is very little chance for a booking mistake in this stage of the process.
Finally, you’ll be prompted through the process to pay applicable taxes and fees and secure the flight reservation for the companion. If you have a credit card already saved to your account profile, it’s even quicker and easier to complete the booking.
I have found that once you go through this process once, you’ll be able to book subsequent flights with your Companion Pass in just a minute or two. It really is that simple.
Additional Southwest Companion Pass Tips & Tricks
Although the process of using the Southwest Companion Pass is almost always easy, there are a few idiosyncrasies that can arise. Companion Pass holders should also be aware of the following:
You’ll Receive Separate Confirmation Numbers: When you book flights for a group or family using cash, everyone will have the same confirmation number. With the Companion Pass, however, your companion will always be assigned a different Southwest confirmation number than the rest of the party. While this isn’t a big deal, it can matter for strategy surrounding Southwest’s unique check-in policy.
When the time comes to check in for your flight, this means you won’t be able to check in online together. If you are playing the Southwest fastest finger game at exactly 24 hours before your flight to get a prime boarding position, I highly recommend having two devices ready to check you and your companion in at the same time. If you check in one person first and then check in the other person next, you may well lose out on some of the best boarding positions.
Here’s info on if Southwest EarlyBird Check-In might be worth it.
You Must Call to Change Companions: While you can change your companion three times in a calendar year, Southwest Companion Pass holders should know that doing so requires making a phone call. There is no way to change a companion online. The fine print on Southwest’s site says that it may take up to 21 business days for processing. In our experience, the companion is always changed nearly instantaneously. It will take a while for a new physical Companion Pass card to arrive for your new companion in the mail, but the change is implemented for purposes of online booking within seconds.
Watch Out for Reservations Close Together With Different Companions: While you can change companions up to three times in a single year, you won’t be able to change your companion until you’ve completed all travel with your current companion. If you have two trips close together with different companions, things can get a bit tricky.
For example, if you have a trip with your child on March 1 and another with your spouse on March 15, you won’t be able to add your spouse as a companion to that second trip until after March 1. It is theoretically possible that the March 15 flight could sell out before March 1, leaving your spouse high and dry for the March 15 trip. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s an important feature to watch for if you are planning travel during peak times and/or on very popular routes. If a flight does sell out, you may find yourself in the position of having to book a new flight for yourself at a higher price in order to be able to find an itinerary with availability for your companion.
Bottom Line
Using Southwest’s Companion Pass is a breeze and right now earning it is pretty easy, too — thanks to the sign-up bonuses on the airline’s credit cards. If you’d like your family to travel more often in 2019 and 2020, the Southwest Companion Pass could be how you achieve that goal without breaking the bank.
Leslie Harvey is a mom of two children, ages 9 and 5, from the San Francisco Bay Area. She blogs at Trips With Tykes, is the co-host of the podcast Disney Deciphered and co-owns the Disneyland planning Facebook group, Disneyland with Kids.
Featured image by Summer Hull / The Points Guy.
