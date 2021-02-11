Deal alert: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this 2-for-1 deal from Amtrak
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re looking for the perfect getaway for two, Amtrak just rolled out the ‘Amtrak Loves You’ flash sale, with a buy one, get one deal. The offer is available on many routes nationwide and is valid for travel all the way until Aug. 27, but you must book by Feb. 16.
Here’s everything you need to know to book this deal.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Amtrak’s buy-one-get-one sale
To take advantage of this sale, make sure you book your ticket at Amtrak.com/vdaysale, or by using the discount code C214 when booking. The offer is valid for all services except Amtrak Cascades, Pennsylvanian, Keystone Service and 7000-8999 Thruways.
The discount should automatically be applied at checkout on all valid routes, although it appears that not all departures are discounted, so you may have to search a little to find the cheapest fares. We’re seeing discounts around the U.S., in cities like New York, Charlotte and Philadelphia — perfect for a romantic getaway or a vacation with family and friends.
Keep in mind, Amtrak has implemented a number of safety measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Additional policies include mandating masks all customers and employees, limiting bookings to allow for more physical distancing, enhanced cleanings and more. Additionally, Amtrak is waiving all change fees for reservations made by March 31, 2021.
Related: The complete guide to Amtrak Guest Rewards
Routes: Many routes nationwide, including on the Auto Train, Northeast Regional, Acela, Southwest Chief, Empire Builder and California Zephyr.
Cost: From $35+
Book by: Feb. 16, 2021
Travel Dates: Feb. 22 – Aug. 17, 2021
Restrictions: The companion and full fare-paying passenger must travel together on the same itinerary and have tickets issued together. Prices can’t be combined with other discount codes. Seating is limited, seats may not be available on all trains, or all times.
Other restrictions may also apply.
Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few sample fares for two passengers:
|Between
|As low as
|Chicago, IL – Milwaukee, WI
|$25
|Oklahoma City, OK – Fort Worth, TX
|$31
|Albany, NY – New York, NY
|$45
|New York, NY – Philadelphia, PA
|$46 for coach; $81 Acela
|Philadelphia, PA – Washington, DC
|$46 for coach; $92 Acela
|New York, NY – Providence, RI
|$46 for coach; $94 Acela
|Boston, MA – New York, NY
|$58 for coach; $98 Acela
|Washington, DC – New York, NY
|$74 for coach; $128 Acela
|New York, NY – Chicago, IL
|$112
|Lorton, VA – Sanford, FL*
|$115
|Los Angeles, CA – Seattle, WA
|$126
|Charlotte, NC – New York, NY
|$126
|Washington, DC – Atlanta, GA
|$132
|Philadelphia, PA – Savannah, GA
|$140
Maximize your purchase
If you decide to take advantage of the promotion, make sure you pay for the tickets with a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card (3x on all travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Also, check out our ultimate guide to Amtrak Guest Rewards to learn how to earn and burn points with Amtrak’s loyalty program.
Additional reporting by Victoria M. Walker.
Featured image by Katie Genter/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.