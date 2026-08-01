An all-inclusive in Zanzibar, a tennis match in the Waldorf Astoria and other hotel new you missed

July was a good month for me. Instead of chasing dream redemptions and the ultimate lie-flat seat, I chased my friends near and far and remembered why all of this matters. A great hotel room is a dream, but so is sleeping on your friend's couch.

For me, July was a few nice hotels — but even more guest rooms and couches. And I'm so grateful.

But while I was sleeping on those couches, the hotel news kept coming. Like the fact that Hilton's all-inclusive portfolio is growing, and Marriott is switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola.

Here's what else I saw while I was out holding my friend's babies.

The Waldorf Astoria New York has an indoor tennis court (kind of)

FOUR SEASONS

"What about the chandeliers?" I asked my friend, who works for Hilton, when she told me the OG Waldorf was going to host an indoor tennis match in its famed ballroom. Since it reopened last year, the Waldorf Astoria New York has been the talk of the town. On Aug. 27, the hotel will debut the Waldorf Astoria Racquet Club: Ballroom Tennis Invitational with Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Leylah Fernandez and Maria Sakkari. To celebrate the indoor tennis matches, the hotel is offering special packages, glasses of Moët & Chandon and special food from Chef Michael Anthony's Lex Yard.

But still, I'm curious ... what about the chandeliers?

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Marriott's going all-inclusive in Jamaica and Tanzania

MARRIOTT

The all-inclusive trend just keeps growing, and I'm still a fan. The know-what-you-pay-up-front trend makes travel easy, and sometimes you just need easy. Now, Marriott, a leader in the all-inclusive space, has signed two new all-inclusive properties in Jamaica and — wait for it — Tanzania. In Jamaica, the property will open in Montego Bay in 2028. Next year in Tanzania, Zanzibar will play host to the all-inclusive with "multiple swimming pools, a spa, a theater, an oceanfront jetty with a seawater pool and bar, and a diverse culinary program," according to a press release.

My dream Four Seasons resort partners with a woman-owned Mexican spirit brand

FOUR SEASONS

I haven't been, but Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort, is top of my must-visit list. Set on 48 acres of rainforest alongside the Pacific Ocean, the resort feels like, in theory, a place you can relax and let go. Now, the property is partnering with Eterno Embrujo for a special addition of agave-based raiciilla that's available only at the property. Like my summer of spending time with the people I love, this limited batch is predicated on the owner, Larissa Carrillo Solís's, "personal tribute to her father and grew into a commitment to preserve and celebrate one of Mexico's most storied ancestral spirits."

I love hotels and the chance to experience something cultural, meaningful and fun. This hits all of those boxes. Better yet, guests can experience it up close and personal with the resort's Road to Raicilla program with local guides across land and sea.

Hyatt heads to Victoria Falls

IGNACIO PALACIOS/GETTY IMAGES

Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls is another place high on my must-see list. Next year, Hyatt will open the Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls The Kingdom, making it easier than ever to see one of the world's most beautiful places on points and miles. Set to open with 245 rooms, a spa and three restaurants, the World of Hyatt property will not only be the closest hotel to the entrance of Victoria Falls National Park, but likely one of the most awe-inspiring properties in the portfolio.

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