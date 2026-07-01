Coca-Cola ousts Pepsi as the official soda at Marriott hotels worldwide

If there's one thing you should know about TPG, it's that a good majority of our staff are Diet Coke fanatics. We're also travel experts.

So, metaphorphical confetti cannons and bells were ringing when we learned that Marriott and The Coca-Cola Company "announced a global agreement that will expand choice and elevate the guest experience across Marriott's portfolio, bringing The Coca‑Cola Company's brands to hotels around the world," according to a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Points Guy (@thepointsguy)

Though a timeline hasn't been announced, both companies confirmed that Coca-Cola will become Marriott's "global beverage partner across several categories, including carbonated soft drinks and a growing range of hydration and functional beverages."

Or to put it simply, you'll soon find your favorite Coke products (cough, cough, Diet Coke) at Marriott hotels spanning the globe.

"This agreement brings together two iconic brands with a shared commitment to quality, consistency, and creating memorable experiences," Anthony Capuano, Marriott's CEO and President, said in the statement. "We are focused on delivering the products our guests and Marriott Bonvoy Members know and love, better meeting guest preferences, and creating economic benefits for owners and franchise operators across our system. We're excited to collaborate with The Coca‑Cola Company to deliver their great products in more places."

MARRIOTT

"This is a great day. On behalf of the entire Coca-Cola system, we're excited about our future with Marriott and the opportunity to provide travelers more of the brands they love," The Coca-Cola Company CEO, Henrique Braun, added.

In a statement to Marriott owners, franchisees and franchise management companies, Satya Ananda, group president of U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean and Latin America at Marriott International, said that "The Coca-Cola portfolio is preferred globally by a margin of 2:1 and is favored by more than 70% of Marriott's guests."

Marriott's agreement with Coca-Cola will end a 34-year partnership with PepsiCo, according to "Nation's Restaurant News" via "Yahoo! Finance."

While many of us at TPG are still fans of Pepsi, Marriott had better get ready: We know how to down a crispy Diet Coke.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Related reading: