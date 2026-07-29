Hilton is taking over a popular Hyatt all-inclusive resort in Cancun
At the end of October of this year, Hilton will take over a popular Hyatt all-inclusive resort, bolstering the company's all-inclusive portfolio and giving Hilton Honors members a new place to enjoy a know-what-you-pay-up-front vacation. And all just in time to escape the cool fall air.
On Oct. 31, the Breathless Cancún Soul Resort & Spa will transform into Amàre Cancun Adults Only All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton, located on Cancun's popular Boulevard Kukulcan between the Caribbean Sea and Nichupte Lagoon.
Ahead of its reopening, "the beachfront resort will complete a series of brand integration initiatives, including enhancements to select public areas and food and beverage offerings," according to a statement from Hilton.
The hotel's 429 rooms and suites seem to be staying the same, all featuring a light and airy design, balconies and views of either the Nichupté Lagoon or the crystalline sea.
Spread across two towers with rooftop pools (plus a third pool on the ground level), the Hilton resort will offer nine bars and nine restaurants, including "standout dining concepts developed with Michelin-starred chefs that blend Mediterranean technique with Mexican ingredients and Latin American flavors." A coffee shop will also be open to provide a quick caffeine fix.
Guests can also take advantage of curated experiences, like "signature sunrise and golden-hour rituals, Mediterranean-inspired wellness programming, and a sophisticated entertainment concept shaped by resident DJs and live performers."
There's also a spa, 10,000 square feet of meeting space and a fitness center.
"With Amàre Cancun, we are adding a distinctive adults-only all-inclusive resort to our portfolio," Pablo Maturana, a Hilton vice president for Caribbean and Latin America, said in the statement.
How to book Amàre Cancun Adults Only All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton
Opening rates for Hilton's newest all-inclusive resort start around $308 per night, based on double occupancy. Hilton Honors members can book from 89,000 points.
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