Hyatt will open its second hotel in Zimbabwe next year, giving World of Hyatt loyalists a new and historic way to see one of the most stunning natural phenomena in the world.

The Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls The Kingdom, set to open in late 2027, will offer easy access to the Victoria Falls rainforest, situated just a five-minute walk away and billed as the closest hotel to the entrance of Victoria Falls national park on the Zimbabwean side of the border. It will also serve as a jumping off point for safaris and other experiences in the surrounding area, according to the hotel group.

"With its landmark location just moments from the Victoria Falls rainforest, this property represents a truly exceptional setting," Ludwig Bouldoukian, the regional vice president, development for the Middle East and Africa at Hyatt, said in a statement shared with TPG. "This signing marks a significant milestone in Hyatt's continued expansion across Africa, reinforcing our commitment on growing our brand presence in the region and providing World of Hyatt members more travel choice in inspiring destinations."

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The property, originally built in 1966 and redeveloped in 1999, will now undergo an extensive renovation. Once complete, the hotel group said it is expected to feature 245 guestrooms along with three different dining venues, a spa, fitness center and a grand lobby lounge. Additionally, the hotel will welcome guests to take advantage of more than 19,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

When it opens, the company noted World of Hyatt members will be able to earn and redeem World of Hyatt benefits. Redemption rates were not immediately clear.

Victoria Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, straddles the borders of both Zimbabwe and Zambia, offering a massive span of landscape more than a mile in width (about twice the width of Niagara Falls).

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The new property will join Hyatt's other hotel in Zimbabwe: the Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles. Located in the country's capital, the hotel features 312 rooms spread across two wings, many overlooking Africa Unity Square, along with an outdoor heated pool and multiple bars and restaurants.

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