Hyatt now giving some elites and cardholders early (and better) award availability

After a series of devaluations, there is finally some more positive news to report from World of Hyatt, at least if you are among select members.

World of Hyatt credit cardholders and mid- and top-tier elites can now book their World of Hyatt free night awards up 13 months in advance, including at desirable hotels that often don't have much award availability.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

While this takes away this benefit from some members, it is great if you have top levels of status or hold a card. It's nice, too, after a series of painful devaluations Hyatt has made.

New perk for Hyatt Exporists, Globalists and cardholders

Previously, all members could access free night award bookings 13 months ahead of time, but now that is only available to World of Hyatt Explorist and Globalists and for those who hold one of Hyatt's cobranded credit cards.

As you can see in the screenshots below, since I have Hyatt Globalist status, I can snag the hard-to-book Grand Hyatt Kauai in Hawaii in August of next year for 55,000 World of Hyatt points per night. Hyatt flags that I have special access as a top-tier elite: "As a Globalist, you're among select members who get a first look at award night inventory. You can view and book award nights one month sooner."

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 Search results for Grand Hyatt Kauai. WORLD OF HYATT 0 1

Award availability at this property is quite good, which is not generally the case at this highly sought-after Kauai property, with awards available every single night more than a year out.

Award calendar showing nights for booking at the Grand Hyatt Kauai. WORLD OF HYATT

It was a similar story in a search for the Park Hyatt Paris Place Vendome.

Award calendar showing nights for booking at the Park Hyatt Paris Place Vendome. WORLD OF HYATT

This could come in especially handy during high-profile events when demand is through the roof in places like Tokyo or Kyoto during cherry blossom festival season or at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek during ski season.

Here's how Hyatt describes the change:

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"For Free Night Award or Points + Cash Award reservations made on or after June 30, 2026, Explorists, Globalists, Lifetime Globalists, and primary cardholders of a Hyatt-branded Credit Card (regardless of tier status) will have advance access to booking as compared to other Members."

Good news after a series of devaluations

Park Hyatt London River Thames suite. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

World of Hyatt made huge changes to its award pricing back in February, raising the prices for many of its top properties on select dates and also making all awards more dynamically priced. Thankfully, there is still an award chart, but it's become less reliable to know how many points it will take for a specific hotel.

Hyatt now has a new five-tier award night redemption system (with Lowest, Low, Moderate, Upper and Top tiers replacing the existing three-tier system).

Now, a standard room at a Category 8 hotel, such as the Park Hyatt Milan, may cost 75,000 points — a 67% increase over the previous highest award price.

Related: A data analysis of Hyatt award chart changes across 1,078 properties

We've also recently learned that transfers from Chase Ultimate Rewards will no longer transfer at a 1:1 ratio to World of Hyatt, which will make transferring Chase points to Hyatt less rewarding.

We've also seen select high-end hotels like the Park Hyatt Sydney start calling themselves "resorts," which allows them to not offer benefits to World of Hyatt Globalists like 4 p.m. guaranteed late checkout.

Bottom line

Park Hyatt Seoul. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

It's been harder to justify remaining fully loyal to World of Hyatt, but new perks like 13 months of award availability and expanded award inventory for elites and cardholders make some of the negative changes easier to bear.

Of course, that's cold comfort for those members at the Explorist level or below who don't have the Hyatt credit card.

In the meantime, the next enhancement is expected to come soon: a simplified points-sharing system with the ability to pool points within a household. No word on the timing for that so far.

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