Ahead of the May 20 World of Hyatt award chart changes — which included a switch from three pricing tiers per category to five and 136 properties changing categories — many loyalists feared the program would lose much of its value.

Luckily, the changes haven't been as bad as many feared. TPG's Nick Ewen wrote about his first impressions of the Hyatt award chart changes on May 20. Two days later, we used data from Gondola (a free hotel search and direct booking platform for frequent travelers) to discuss how award pricing changed at 19 popular Hyatt properties.

Now, we're back with more data from Gondola — this time across 1,078 properties, including every property that changed categories May 20 and a broad sample of other properties. This data shows that while some redemptions became dramatically more expensive, many Hyatt sweet spots survived, and some properties even became cheaper on points.

Effect of the Hyatt award chart changes by category

I frequently redeem points at low-category Hyatt properties, such as Hyatt Category 1 hotels. So, although our previous stories focused on high-category and aspirational properties, I was eager to see how award pricing and redemption rates changed on a category-by-category basis.

The chart below includes data across 1,018 properties with standard room rewards that price according to the Hyatt award chart for hotels and resorts (i.e., all Hyatt options excluding Miraval, all-inclusive collection and dynamically priced properties). Properties that changed categories on May 20 are listed under their pre-May 20 category.

Previous category Properties Previous average award rate (in points) New average award rate (in points) Change in average award rate Previous average redemption rate (cents per point) New average redemption rate (cents per point) Change in average redemption rate (cents per point) 1 203 5,331 5,704 Up 7% 2.43 2.32 Down 0.11 2 268 8,269 8,782 Up 6% 2.14 2.05 Down 0.09 3 215 12,393 12,684 Up 2% 1.93 1.88 Down 0.05 4 119 15,489 17,088 Up 10% 2.02 1.84 Down 0.18 5 101 20,203 20,826 Up 3% 1.73 1.67 Down 0.06 6 51 25,380 26,377 Up 4% 1.86 1.81 Down 0.05 7 40 30,410 33,458 Up 10% 2.13 2.03 Down 0.1 8 21 43,616 48,951 Up 12% 2.14 1.86 Down 0.28

Importantly, these averages reflect both Hyatt's new five-tier pricing structure and the annual category adjustments.

Hyatt Place Kyoto in Japan. SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

The median-night data tells a much more encouraging story for most travelers. Because Hyatt added more lower-priced tiers alongside the new Upper and Top tiers, travelers with flexible dates may see little change — or even lower award pricing — on many stays.

Previous category Properties Previous median award rate (in points) New median award rate (in points) Change in median award rate Previous median redemption rate (cents per point) New median redemption rate (cents per point) Change in median redemption rate (cents per point) 1 203 5,000 4,500 Down 10% 2.25 2.23 Down 0.02 2 268 8,000 7,500 Down 6% 1.95 1.91 Down 0.04 3 215 12,000 12,000 0% 1.72 1.74 Up 0.02 4 119 15,000 15,000 0% 1.81 1.68 Down 0.13 5 101 20,000 20,000 0% 1.59 1.58 Down 0.01 6 51 25,000 25,000 0% 1.71 1.67 Down 0.04 7 40 30,000 30,000 0% 1.94 1.87 Down 0.07 8 21 40,000 45,000 Up 13% 1.57 1.48 Down 0.09

Even so, it's obvious that the properties in categories 4 and 8 before May 20 are the ones that fared, on average and by median, worst. It's interesting that low category (categories 1 and 2) and Category 7 properties had and kept the best redemption rates based on average and median.

Related: How to transfer Chase points to Hyatt: A step-by-step guide

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Effect of the annual Hyatt category changes

On May 20, 136 properties also changed categories. Of the ones that follow Hyatt's standard award chart (so excluding Miraval, all-inclusive collection and dynamically priced properties), 108 moved up in category and 21 moved down.

By sheer point cost, the worst category changes were to high-category properties. Here's a look at some of the worst increases on an average points per night basis:

Property New category Previous average award rate (in points) New average award rate (in points) Change in average award rate (in points) Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino 8 36,892 53,333 Up 16,442 Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome 8 40,342 55,000 Up 14,658 Hotel Fluela Davos in Switzerland 8 32,869 45,000 Up 12,131 Hyatt House Tokyo Shibuya 6 21,293 31,667 Up 10,374 Andaz 5th Avenue in New York 8 32,255 42,273 Up 10,018 Hyatt Regency Lisbon in Portugal 5 17,049 25,250 Up 8,201 Hyatt Regency Seattle 5 15,526 22,909 Up 7,383 Park Hyatt Zurich 8 41,156 48,333 Up 7,177 Andaz Mayakoba in Mexico 7 27,512 34,222 Up 6,710

However, the largest percentage changes were at low-category properties. Here's a look at some of the worst changes on a percentage basis:

Property New category Previous average award rate (in points) New average award rate (in points) Percentage change in average award rate Hyatt Regency Kuantan Resort in Malaysia 2 4,926 8,375 Up 70% Hyatt Place Sumter / Downtown in South Carolina 2 5,667 9,545 Up 68% Hyatt Place Kyoto in Japan 3 8,713 14,600 Up 68% Hyatt House Monterrey Valle / San Pedro in Mexico 2 5,026 8,333 Up 66% Hyatt Place Mount Laurel in New Jersey 2 5,187 8,500 Up 64% Hyatt Place Rouen in France 2 5,118 8,375 Up 64% Hyatt Regency Columbus in Ohio 3 8,142 13,200 Up 62% Hyatt Place Dubai Jumeirah 2 4,908 7,955 Up 62%

I've stayed at the Hyatt Regency Kuantan Resort twice, and I love the property. But with this massive increase in the average award rate, I'll likely book at a paid rate instead of redeeming Hyatt points for my next stay. After all, paid rates are still low at this property on many dates.

Hyatt Regency Kuantan Resort in Malaysia. JONATHAN LEIJONHUFVUD/HYATT

However, it's not all bad news. Twenty-one properties that use the standard Hyatt award chart dropped in category. And, as you can see in the following chart, the points and percentage decreases are massive for some of these properties.

Property New category Previous average award rate (in points) New average award rate (in points) Change in average award rate (in points) Percentage change in average award rate Andaz Macau in Macao 4 19,503 14,000 Down 5,503 Down 28% Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica in California 5 25,776 21,111 Down 4,665 Down 18% The Standard, Singapore 4 20,321 15,833 Down 4,488 Down 22% Andaz West Hollywood in California 5 26,194 21,818 Down 4,376 Down 17% Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin 4 20,118 15,833 Down 4,285 Down 21% Commune by the Great Wall in China 2 11,909 7,750 Down 4,159 Down 35% Hyatt Place London City East 3 15,010 11,000 Down 4,010 Down 27% Hyatt Place Santa Barbara in California 5 25,515 21,667 Down 3,849 Down 15%

The category decrease for the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, Andaz Macau and The Standard, Singapore is particularly exciting, as now you can redeem Category 1-4 certificates at these properties.

Related: The best Hyatt Category 4 hotels to maximize your free night award certificates

Hyatt award chart changes left sweet spots

One of the biggest fears of many Hyatt loyalists was that the Hyatt award chart changes would kill most sweet spots. But, among 50 of the highest cents per point properties in pre-May 20 data that didn't change category on May 20, the typical (median) night moved 0 points and the average nightly rate increased just 209 points from 11,913 to 12,122 points.

Interestingly, the average cents-per-point across these 50 properties increased slightly (from 2.68 to 2.75) because the paid rates also increased slightly.

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

If we zoom out to the larger 1,078-property sample, 163 properties still offer an average redemption rate of 2.5 cents per point or higher. Here are a few notable examples:

Property Current category Previous average award rate (in points) Current average award rate (in points) Previous average redemption rate (cents per point) Current average redemption rate (cents per point) Hyatt House Nairobi Westlands in Kenya 1 5,604 5,455 4.17 4.76 Hyatt Regency Rochester in New York 1 5,089 4,625 3.82 4.43 Hyatt Regency Merida in Mexico 1 5,159 4,875 3.50 4.04 Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour 7 28,664 30,333 3.60 3.82 Park Hyatt Milan 8 41,856 46,000 4.42 3.73 Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome 8 40,342 55,000 4.62 3.71 Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa 7 30,595 27,857 4.12 3.68

It's impressive to see that the average award rate not only went down at Category 1 properties like the Hyatt Regency Rochester and the Hyatt Regency Merida, but also at an aspirational property like the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. I absolutely loved my stay at the Park Hyatt Maldives and will be looking to return on Lowest or Low dates.

Related: 22 best Hyatt hotels in the world to book with points

Bottom line

The May 20 Hyatt award chart changes certainly affected all property tiers, but the impact was uneven. Although average nightly award rates increased in every category, the effect ranged from a modest 2% increase in Category 3 to a 12% increase in Category 8. Some properties — primarily those that changed category or occupy higher categories — did see significant increases in their average award rates. But some specific properties, including several in Category 1 and at least one in Category 7, saw decreases in their average award rates.

I, frankly, never expected to see the average award cost of the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa decrease in this set of Hyatt award chart changes. But, when you think about it, the Maldives has serious peak and off-peak seasons, and resorts often have low occupancy on some off-peak dates. So, in the case of the Park Hyatt Maldives, we're likely seeing those dates gain the Lowest award pricing tier for Category 7, while other nights keep approximately the same rates as before.

In short, this set of Hyatt award chart changes will sting for travelers who can only travel on peak dates and hence will need to redeem at the Upper and Top award tiers. However, in general, most travelers will still be able to find high-value ways to redeem Hyatt points.

Hyatt redemptions now require more strategy than before. But for travelers with flexible dates, World of Hyatt remains one of the most valuable hotel loyalty programs.

Gondola is a free hotel search and direct booking platform for frequent travelers, making it easy to compare cash and points rates across brands while earning up to an extra 7% cash back.