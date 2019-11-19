Virgin Voyages unveils its second ship and 3 Mediterranean itineraries
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The long-awaited arrival of Virgin Voyages is coming soon. And with the excitement surrounding the introduction of its first ship, Scarlet Lady, in March 2020 (when it welcomes its so-called sailors for teaser itineraries), the cruise line is now looking forward to its second ship. On Tuesday, the cruise line announced it will introduce its second ship, Valiant Lady, in 2021.
According to Virgin Voyages, Valiant Lady will debut in May 2021 and will sail on seven-night Mediterranean itineraries out of Barcelona, Spain.
Valiant Lady will sail the following seven-night voyages:
- Itinerary 1: Ports include Barcelona and Ibiza, Spain; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Marseille, France; and Olbia, Italy.
- Itinerary 2: Ports include Barcelona and Ibiza, Spain; Toulon and Ajaccio, France; Marina di Carrara and Cagliari, Italy.
- Itinerary 3: Ports include Barcelona, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca and Málaga, Spain; and Gibraltar on the Iberian Peninsula.
Notably, each of the three itineraries features a Friday overnight stay in Ibiza, a Spanish island known for its nightlife. Bookings for each of the three itineraries will go on sale Dec. 19, 2019, though sailing won’t begin until May 2021.
There is no pricing information available yet for these Mediterranean itineraries.
Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady, is set to make its official maiden voyage on April 1, 2020, sailing from Miami to several ports in the Caribbean. Virgin Voyages has branded itself as the cruise line for people who wouldn’t typically consider cruising. Each of its ships has a no-kids-allowed policy, and the ships are designed to cater to a younger, millennial audience.
Passengers will be allowed to shake their device to get Champagne delivered on demand, stop by the onboard Squid Ink tattoo parlor or go to a drag queen brunch. There’s no telling what kinds of amenities the Valiant Lady will feature on board, but we’re holding our breath for something special from Virgin Voyages.
Featured image courtesy of Virgin Voyages.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.