Get a bottle of Champagne delivered by shaking your phone on Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages isn’t your average cruise line. It says it is designed for people who say they hate cruises, with ships that will feature luxurious rockstar suites and an onboard tattoo parlor. Plus it will allow no kids on board and feature unique destinations including Virgin’s own island. Now, add something else that sounds unusual on a cruise ship, or anywhere for that matter: the company says it will introduce the possibility for passengers to order Champagne with just a shake of their phone.
With the “Shake for Champagne” service, passengers can be anywhere on the ship and shake their phone in order to get Champagne delivery on demand.
The Champagne in question will be a 750ml bottle of Möet Chandon Impérial, served in a red bucket — red being one of the Virgin institutional colors. Each “Shake for Champagne” delivery will cost $95 per bottle. You’ll also be able to get Champagne in a more traditional way, at the dedicated on-ship Champagne and caviar bar, called Sip (shown in the featured image in this story.)
Through Nov. 30, if you book an April or May 2020 sailing with Virgin Voyages, you’ll receive a complimentary bottle of Möet Chandon Impérial in your cabin upon arrival.
Virgin Voyages is set to set sail in 2020, with its first journey from Miami to the Caribbean. Scarlet Lady, the cruise line’s first ship, is one of four on order.
Featured photo courtesy of Virgin Voyages.
