Act now: 3-night Virgin Voyages “teaser” cruises on sale
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Unless you closely follow cruise news, you’re probably only half-heard about Richard Branson’s forthcoming Virgin Voyages. But, if you’ve at all listened to what Branson and his team are developing, you know a voyage aboard the cruise line’s first ship, Scarlet Lady, will be something out of the ordinary.
Virgin Voyages — with its no kids allowed mandate — is betting that it can make cruise vacations cooler and more compelling, especially for millennials who may have historically avoided these sorts of getaways.
For those at all interested in this sort of vacation, there’s great news: Two new short “teaser” cruises have been added to the Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady’s agenda. Last February, the ship’s April 1 inaugural sailings went on sale.
However, if you act fast, you have the opportunity to sail even sooner on one of two three-day Miami round-trip voyages. You can sail March 26–29, 2020 or March 29–April 1, 2020 on a sneak-a-peek sailing. The two itineraries are the same: Depart in the evening from Miami on Day 1, spend Day 2 at the Virgin Voyages-designed Beach Club at Bimini, spend the third day at sea and disembark back in Miami on the fourth morning.
Related: Best credit cards for booking a cruise
You can book anything from a solo Insider Cabin to a larger Sea Terrace, RockStar Suite or Mega RockStar Suite on both sailings. Several TPG staffers snagged cabins as soon as we heard they were on sale.
The onboard experience promises to be a departure from more traditional cruise ships that still offer set tablemates, predetermined dining times and hairy-chest contests by the pool. Instead, you could head to the Squid Ink tattoo parlor to get some ink…
… or attend a drag-queen brunch or spend the day at the beach club on Bimini.
Virgin Cruise fares also pack a punch with included (and unlimited) Wi-Fi and nonalcoholic beverages (still and sparkling water, non-pressed juices, sodas, teas and drip coffee). All dining venues are included (no supplements for “specialty dining”) and even tips are included in the cruise fare. The cruise line will also roll out a loyalty program.
If you’ve been thinking about trying Virgin Voyages (and aren’t afraid of early-sailing kinks), now is the day to book one of the available three-day “give it a try” itineraries. Voyages for one start at $1,150 and voyages for two start at $2,300. The least expensive cabin available for the official maiden voyage on April 1 is about $3,800.
Featured image courtesy of Virgin Voyages
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.