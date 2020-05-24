11 ways to get the most bang for your buck with TPG
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
TPG is approaching its 10th anniversary and over the past decade, we’ve grown quite a bit.
Not only has our team expanded tremendously, but our presence on the internet has as well. From Brian Kelly’s first blog post to Facebook groups and webinars, we’re so much more than what’s on the website.
To keep you up to date with all that TPG has going on right now, we’ve rounded up all the ways you can stay in touch with us.
Here’s the full list:
The TPG daily newsletter
To get travel news and deals delivered directly to your inbox, sign up for the TPG daily newsletter, where Editor-at-Large Zach Honig curates all of the top travel updates you need to know about.
Sign up for TPG’s daily newsletter.
New: Brian Kelly’s weekly newsletter
TPG himself, Brian Kelly, just launched his own weekly newsletter, a direct line from TPG to all of you. Every Sunday, read about the week in travel, including Brian’s take on the state of the industry, trends in award availability and so much more. You’ll also get exclusive content like data from our Points Lab team.
Sign up for Brian Kelly’s weekly newsletter.
Have a question for the TPG community? You’re definitely going to want to join one (or all) of our TPG Facebook groups.
- TPG Lounge: By joining the TPG Lounge, you’ll help drive the conversation when it comes to travel, plus you’ll be able to virtually mingle with tens of thousands of other travel-savvy individuals who share your same enthusiasm for points & miles. Catch our Weekly Bourbon Q&A with Richard Kerr at 8 p.m. EST on Thursdays, and Zach Griff’s weekly travel cancellation Q&As every Tuesday.
- TPG Family: If you’re always looking for ways to make travel more fun, less stressful and less expensive for you and your family then this group is the place to be.
- TPG Women: TPG Women is a safe space exclusively for women to ask questions about all things travel, with an emphasis on points and miles. In this group, women share tips for safe solo travel, discuss how to maximize travel rewards, and get the opportunity to network with fellow women travelers. Did we mention the bi-weekly movie watch parties we host there?
- TPG Small Biz: This community is meant to help small-business leaders learn strategies to maximize their rewards on small-business expenses and how to redeem points and miles to help maximize their business’ budget.
Looking to spice up your Instagram feed with some killer travel photos and tips? Follow @thepointsguy on Instagram. TPG’s own Summer Hull also brings you everything you need to know about family travel (including Disney) at @mommypoints. And, if you’re looking for a mix of travel content with a nice dose of dogs, be sure to follow TPG himself on his personal account @briankelly. (Oh, and don’t forget about @thepointspups!)
If Twitter’s your preferred social media platform, give us a follow @thepointsguy to stay up to date with the latest stories on TPG. If you’re interested in deals in particular, follow @TPG_Alerts to automatically get notified when we publish a deal. Finally, for all things family travel you’re going to want to give @MommyPoints a follow.
TikTok
You won’t find us doing any coordinated dances (yet) on TikTok, but you will find a behind-the-scenes look at where crew sleep on the airplane and what it’s like to fly private (spoiler alert: it’s pretty amazing).
‘TPG Talks’
‘TPG Talks’ is a free webinar series where we offer an in-depth look into loyalty programs, how to navigate flight changes and more with our experts here at TPG. Catch up on past episodes such as navigating travel changes and cancellations and the future of cruising here.
Register for the next ‘TPG Talks’.
YouTube
Over on YouTube, you have access to everything from the latest changes in the travel industry and what that means for travelers to getting some inspiration for a future trip. You can also check out all of TPG’s travel adventures in Brian’s “Being the Points Guy” vlog series.
Follow us on Pinterest for all the travel inspiration, tips, and hotel and flight reviews you need to plan the perfect trip.
Easily pin and read your favorite TPG stories and browse the latest news on our curated Flipboard page.
Coming soon: The TPG App
- Learn: You’ll get relevant content based on where you live, what airlines you fly and where you want to travel.
- Earn: We’ll help you determine which credit cards and loyalty programs make the most sense for your exact needs and spending habits.
- Burn: We’re giving you the tools you need to maximize every mile and point you redeem.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.