Get the curated cruise intel you need with Gene Sloan’s biweekly newsletter
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It may seem like a strange time to launch a cruise newsletter. Nearly every cruise line in the world has halted sailings due to the coronavirus pandemic, and many have no plans to restart anytime soon. Even if they do, they face a ban on cruise ships in some ports and, in the U.S. specifically, the possibility of an extended “no-sail” order from health officials.
Sign up for TPG’s new cruise newsletter written by Gene Sloan.
But even in this darkest of hours for the cruise industry, fans of cruising — and there are many — continue to plan and book trips for later this year and beyond. Shipyards continue to build notable new vessels, albeit with some delays. And cruise lines continue to announce new itineraries.
Plus, we may finally be seeing the first buds of a cruising comeback. Just in the last few weeks, a few small cruise vessels in Europe — mostly river ships — have quietly resumed operations with capacity-controlled sailings aimed at the local market.
In short, cruising may be down, but it’s not out — not by a long shot.
As we can see from the traffic to the cruise planning stories that we’ve been posting in recent weeks at TPG, there still are a lot of you eager to get back on the high seas.
It is for the many people like you who still are hungry for cruise planning advice and the latest news about lines, ships, itineraries and ports that I am launching TPG’s first cruise newsletter.
Some of you may recognize my name or even have met me on a ship. I’ve written about cruising for more than two decades, and my stories have appeared in more than 100 publications including Afar Magazine, USA TODAY and more than 60 Gannett-owned newspapers. I’ve written cruise guides for Frommer’s and served as a cruise expert for The Travel Channel.
It’s been a life filled with countless days at sea — well over 1,000, I think, though I’ve never kept track. Over the years, I’ve sailed on more than 150 different ships operated by 40 lines — some multiple times. There are quite a few lines where I’ve sailed on every or nearly every vessel. Among Norwegian Cruise Line’s 17 ships, for instance, I’m only missing two.
I mention all this not to be boastful but just to say that I’ve got an inordinate amount of information about cruising and cruise ships rattling around in my head (too much, really), and I would like nothing more than to be able to share as much of it as I can with you.
That’s my goal for this newsletter: To pass on all that I have learned and all that I think is wonderful about cruising with you, the TPG reader. Sign up to receive my biweekly newsletter now.
A personal newsletter about cruising is something that I’ve wanted to start up for many years.
Note that the newsletter won’t just be focused on big ocean ships such as the new Norwegian Encore (don’t miss my first impressions) or Carnival Panorama (here’s what I thought about that ship), though they draw the great bulk of cruisers. I’ll be writing to you about small expedition ships, river ships and even sailing ships, too. I might even tell you about the time I rode an Alaska Marine Highway ferry all the way down the Alaska coast to Washington state.
My philosophy on covering cruising is that it’s important to be broad. There is so much out there in the cruising world beyond the big players such as Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line. Many cruise sites only focus on the biggest brands because that’s what gets the most search traffic. But that misses so much.
As I mentioned above, I’ve sailed with 40 different lines over the years and, for the most part, they all were wonderful in their own way. I want to tell you about all of them, so you can make the most informed decision about what kind of cruising is right for you.
The newsletter is set to launch in July. You can expect to read all the latest news about lines, ships, itineraries and ports. You’ll also get my musings on cruising trends and insider tips gleaned from my many years at sea.
We’re also planning to bring you actionable news of cruise deals.
It’ll be just the beginning of what will be a significant expansion of cruise content here at TPG.
Related: TPG hires cruise expert Gene Sloan to expand cruise coverage
Whether you’re a longtime cruising fan or a first-timer dipping a toe into this crazy world of lodging that floats, you’re not going to want to miss this. Sign up to receive my new biweekly newsletter here, and you’ll be getting yourself into prime position for the inevitable comeback of cruising.
Need a cruise content fix now? A few stories to tide you over:
- The 6 best waterslides and watery fun zones at sea
- The best cruise ships for people who never want to grow up
- Cruise restaurant nirvana: The 7 best meals at sea
- The most exciting new ocean ships of 2020
- The most exciting new river ships of 2020
- The best Caribbean cruises for every type of traveler
Featured image courtesy of Royal Caribbean
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.