As the first quarter of 2021 comes to a close, there’s a slew of encouraging trends related to the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccination continues to expand across the country, and some countries are opening their borders to those who are fully immunized against the virus — including Iceland. This week even found TPG’s Gene Sloan on one of the first cruises to hit U.S. waters in over a year.
And here at TPG, we’re incredibly excited about what’s to come as travel continues to bounce back.
In recognition of this optimism, we’re thrilled to announce the launch of our newly-rebranded webinar series: The Return of Travel with Brian Kelly. Rather than focusing on the hypothetical future and envisioning what might be coming for travelers, we’re instead looking at the here-and-now, giving you first-hand access to a slew of exciting guests at the forefront of the travel industry’s comeback.
Joining Brian for his first Return of Travel webinar is Elliott L. Ferguson, II, president and CEO of Destination D.C. and the immediate past chairperson of the board of directors for the U.S. Travel Association. The duo will dive into a range of topics, from the rebound of travel to exciting developments in his home city of Washington, D.C. to his important work in facilitating diversity and inclusion in the hospitality industry.
Date: Tuesday March 30, 2021
Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Elliott has been in the travel industry for over 30 years, and his depth of expertise led to his appointment as chair of the USTA board of directors in February 2019 — a two-year commitment to lead an organization that aims to advance policies to facilitate more international and domestic travel. It goes without saying that Elliot’s tenure was far from easy given the far-ranging impacts of the pandemic, but he’s in a unique position to share his perspective on how the industry responded — and what destinations like D.C. are doing to encourage travelers to visit (safely, of course).
In addition, Elliot was recently named board chair of Tourism Diversity Matters, an organization focused on creating diversity, equity and inclusion opportunities across all levels of the workforce. As the U.S. continues its nationwide conversation on racism, Elliott has been instrumental in advancing conversations along these lines throughout the hospitality industry — a mission that TPG is pursuing as well.
“The Return of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events to help consumers prepare for the comeback of travel as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including the anticipated boom in leisure travel, what travel looks like for various groups, the return to cruising, destination reopening, and much more.
For recaps and recordings of this series’ predecessor — “The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” — please visit this page.
Featured photo by Andy Dunaway/USAF via Getty Images
