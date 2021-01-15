TPG All-Inclusive: Join our first-ever advisory panel
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here at TPG, we spend as much time on the road and in the air as possible (well, in normal times) so we can share all our tips, tricks and insights with you, dear reader. But the truth is, our small but mighty team can’t cover everything. And if 2020 taught us one thing, the future of travel is all about inclusivity.
While we may have a plethora of points and miles knowledge here, there are plenty of facets of travel where our representation is lacking. That’s where you come in.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
We’re getting ready to launch our first-ever TPG advisory panel, a group of external travel experts with a demonstrated commitment to equity and inclusion who will work with the team on expanding our editorial coverage, refining products like the upcoming TPG app and advising on initiatives such as the TPG Awards.
Whether you’re a solo traveler with a cause or someone who is passionate about sustainable travel, we’re looking for fresh voices from underrepresented communities to help take TPG to new heights (link to apply here).
What is the TPG advisory panel?
To help widen our coverage at TPG and be more representative of all voices and perspectives, we‘re establishing an external panel of passionate travelers who have a demonstrated expertise in equity and/or inclusivity and will consult with and advise TPG on an ongoing basis. The goal is to ensure our brand is ever-evolving and our content is as comprehensive as possible. In addition to expanding our site coverage, we are asking panelists to hold us accountable when we get it wrong.
How will it work?
TPG will work with panelists regularly on both group initiatives and individual projects. We will meet monthly as a group for feedback on larger projects, and work individually with panelists on content, social takeovers, videos, speaking engagements and more. Panelists are asked to make a one-year commitment to this project.
What’s the compensation?
We’re glad you asked. First things first: This wouldn’t be TPG without travel, so we’re offering each panelist a $5,000 stipend for travel, booked by us, to be used at the panelists’ discretion — whether that’s one bucket list adventure or multiple trips to go visit family and friends. (If travel is not on your horizon, we will make a donation of up to $5,000 to the nonprofit of your choosing.)
We will also pay panelists for any one-off projects, just as we do for any of our amazing contributors.
Why is this important to TPG?
The TPG staff will never be able to accurately represent every person — or every current and potential TPG reader — in house. So, we are working on ways to expand our network so that our brand and our content is as inclusive as it can possibly be.
How can I apply?
If you’re passionate about travel, have a demonstrated commitment to equity and inclusion, and have ideas about how TPG can be a more inclusive brand, we want to hear from you. Fill out this Google form by Jan. 31, 2021, to be considered. (Note: Panelists will need to qualify as independent contractors to be eligible for selection.)
Bottom line
At both TPG and Red Ventures, our parent company, our goal is to listen, engage, and activate voices to ensure that all identity groups and perspectives are represented in our work.
The future of travel is inclusivity, and we want you to join us on that journey to grow and evolve — whether that means coming along as an advisor or a reader. Stay tuned to meet our panelists.
Photo by Basic Elements Photography / Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.