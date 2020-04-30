Construction at LaGuardia is still happening — but is it getting any faster or going slower?
If you turn on the news, there’s a good chance you’ll see images of what’s going on inside airport terminals worldwide. (Spoiler alert: not much).
But how about what’s happening on the outside?
Most New Yorkers know that LaGuardia (LGA) is in the midst of a massive overhaul. Except for the Marine Air Terminal, which currently houses JetBlue’s operations, the airport’s terminals are getting a big upgrade.
In fact, we’ve seen some good progress on the redevelopment project. Late last year, Delta opened a new concourse primarily serving its shuttle flights. Star Alliance fliers on Air Canada and United have already had over a year to enjoy the new Terminal B wing, featuring high ceilings, modern fixtures and a brand-new Maple Leaf Lounge and United Club, as well as the new Terminal B parking garage.
Though there were signs that LGA was taking steps to emerge from the bottom of U.S. airport rankings — it came in at number 45 out of 50 in our report on the best and worst U.S. airports last year — construction was far from complete.
But, now that the coronavirus pandemic has essentially halted air travel, what’s happening with the construction?
Well, it’s still happening. Airports are considered essential infrastructure, so work can continue.
Richard Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority, which manages LGA as well as JFK and Newark, recently mentioned in a board meeting that the project is continuing, with a “heightened emphasis on keeping workers safe and healthy.”
When specifically asked about LGA construction, he said that the new headhouse facilitating check-ins for the Central Terminal B, as well as new portions of this concourse, are on track to open in mid-2020 and “we see no reason to adjust that milestone.”
But what’s the status with the rest of the construction?
Though the redevelopment project is certainly continuing, the airport isn’t using this time to speed up the process. With many fewer passengers, fewer planes and an empty airfield, you could theoretically close off an entire taxiway to help make the airside construction progress faster.
Plus, you could do the loudest, most disruptive elements of the construction at all hours of the day. After all, there are many fewer people to inconvenience.
For instance, Delta currently operates from Terminal C and D at LGA. The two terminals are getting combined into a new Terminal C. But with the airline only operating about 15 daily routes from LGA and having already consolidated check-ins to Terminal C, this could be a great time to focus on the redevelopment of Terminal D.
LaGuardia Gateway Partners is overseeing the redevelopment of Terminal B and a spokesperson there mentioned that “most of remaining work on the Arrivals and Departures Hall is interior work so passenger volume doesn’t impact this area.”
Needless to say, it’d be great if we came out of the coronavirus pandemic with a newly built LaGuardia. But that’s not going to happen, except for a good chunk of the new Terminal B.
Worker safety is of paramount importance. Projects should only continue or accelerate if managers could ensure that everyone gets appropriate personal protective equipment and maintain social distancing where possible. With New York being the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in America, the airport isn’t committing to speeding up the redevelopment.
The same story of work continuing, but not getting accelerated, is true at other airports across the country.
Denver (DEN) and Washington Reagan National (DCA) are both undergoing big redevelopments. Though work hours have been extended at both of these airports, there’s so far been no change in project timelines.
Regardless, the good news is that these projects are still happening — construction work that’s on-time is a miracle in and of itself. As a New Yorker whose flown through LGA too many times to count, I’m just crossing my fingers that it won’t be too much longer until I get to experience the new LaGuardia.
Featured rendering provided by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
This story was updated to reflect that construction of the Terminal B garage was already completed.
