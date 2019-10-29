Delta opens new concourse, bringing modern, airy feel to LaGuardia
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines started serving LaGuardia Airport 50 years ago with six DC-9s. On Tuesday, the airline began its next chapter at the airport, as its CEO joined officials in opening its new concourse at LGA.
The pier has six gates, numbered 92 through 98, and is part of the airport’s $8 billion renovation that will see all new terminals and roadways constructed in the coming years.
The Delta facility is the second of the airport’s new concourses to open as part of the project. A new section of Terminal B opened this winter.
Members of the media, politicians, community members and people involved in the project were invited to tour the new concourse ahead of its official opening Monday. It was definitely a new look for LaGuardia.
The new building had huge windows on both sides, which offered expansive views of the apron on one side and the East River on the other, with Queens landmarks like Citi Field and Arthur Ashe Stadium across the water.
Passengers will be able to access the new building starting next week, but it will only serve a handful of flights for the first few weeks as employees get up to speed with the space.
Starting the weekend of Nov. 16, Delta will move its shuttle operations to the new gates, and that will represent the bulk of operations out of the facility on weekdays.
In the meantime, there were still signs of work to be done on Tuesday.
The jet bridges didn’t all have their HVAC attached …
… and there were doors to nowhere, as the new concourse will eventually connect to other structures that have yet to be built.
But even so, the new building is a promising sign of LaGuardia’s future.
In his remarks, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the project was “a product of a collective of amazing people,” and he recounted how Delta Air Lines became an integral part of the project, committing money to the rebuilding. Delta’s investment in the project was also physically manifest: there were Delta symbols absolutely everywhere, from a huge widget above the concourse’s main entrance …
… to a small decal next to every at-seat outlet in the gate areas.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the new concourse represents a chance for Delta to improve the ground experience for passengers by leveraging new technology and amenities.
Some of those amenities include local restaurants catering the food on site …
… and touchscreen maps to help passengers navigate the airport.
The concourse itself is a crucial part of the new terminal to come, as it contains all of the HVAC infrastructure for the entire building still to be built, along with a new power substation and other key infrastructure. Because the new terminal is so close to the East River, that infrastructure all had to be built on the roof.
While the project is going on, Delta says it has been able to maintain its full, normal flight schedule at LaGuardia.
Featured photo by Zach Wichter/The Points Guy.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.