In the hotel world, it's been an exciting week. I spent a good chunk of it at Baha Mar while attending a luxury travel conference and meeting with folks from around the world. There, I learned about a lot of hotel openings, chatted about exciting destinations spanning the globe and spent time catching up with the best-of-the-best in the business.

The most exciting thing that happened in hotel news this week was also totally unexpected: two of Hilton's flagship luxury resorts in Mexico — the Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya and the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya — are all-inclusives as of Oct. 1, 2026. Plus, the Waldorf Astoria will become an adults-only resort of Jan. 10, 2027.

I've reported extensively on the growth of the all-inclusive travel sector, and later this year we'll see two more name-brand luxury hotels enter the space: Park Hyatt Riviera Maya in Mexico and JW Marriott Costa Elena Resort & Spa in Costa Rica.

Here's what else I found interesting this week.

Airbnb launched its Fall 2026 updates

If you're an Airbnb user, you'll now be able to connect with friends and travel partners within the platform to see each other's trips, including their recommendations and interactive maps, so that you can use their travel experiences as guides for your own. The company also added new AI tools to make it easier to plan travel, as well as added new services like laundry and meal deliveries.

Delano is opening in Puglia

DELANO

Funny enough, I'm writing this news from the beautiful Delano Miami Beach, a hotel I fell in love with as soon as I walked in. Now, that love will likely spread to Italy in 2028 when Delano Puglia opens in Monopoli on the Adriatic coast. The hotel will have 76 rooms, 13 suites and a series of bars, restaurants, social spots and pools. The resort will have a reimagining of the Miami outpost's Rose Bar, which, I can say from firsthand experience, serves a pretty mean martini.

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Kimpton's upcoming Bali property is slated for the end of the year

KIMPTON SUNTAYA BALI UBUD

One of TPG's most anticipated hotel openings of 2026, the Kimpton Suntaya Bali Ubud is taking reservations beginning in mid-December. The resort will have 101 rooms and suites, five restaurants, including a Japanese izakaya and an omakase restaurant led by Chef Imamura. It'll also have a two-story gym, pools and a spa. Best of all, it'll be available to book with IHG One Rewards points.

Royal Caribbean is betting on all-inclusive resorts

Cruise company Royal Caribbean announced that it is forming a partnership with Sandals Resorts and taking 50% equity in Sandals and Beaches Resort. While the bulk of the news is really the fine print of the business deal, it'll be interesting to see how it shakes out in the coming years. "Together, we see tremendous opportunity to expand the reach of Sandals and Beaches Resorts and continue turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations," Jason Liberty, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said in a statement about the venture.

In other news

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