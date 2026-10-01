IHG and Chase are making major changes to their cobranded credit card lineup, adding new benefits, enhanced earning opportunities and more ways for cardholders to earn elite status.

The three existing IHG credit cards are getting updates, including new names for two of them, annual fee increases on two, higher anniversary free night caps and additional Elite Night Credits.

They're also expanding the portfolio with a new premium card, the IHG One Rewards Premier Select World Elite Mastercard.

For cardholders, the refresh brings more potential value and additional benefits that depend on statement credits and spending thresholds.

Here's what's changing across the IHG credit card portfolio.

The updated four-card IHG lineup

The refreshed IHG credit card lineup includes four cards — one brand-new — with annual fees ranging from $0 to $350, each offering a different mix of IHG benefits and elite-status perks. Here's how they compare:

Card Welcome offer Annual fee Earning at IHG hotels Elite status Elite Night Credits IHG One Rewards Credit Card (previously the IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card) Earn 125,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Offer ends Nov. 18. $0 Up to 17 points per dollar Silver 5 IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card Earn 180,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Offer ends Nov. 18. $150 Up to 24 points per dollar Gold (down from Platinum) 15 IHG One Rewards Business Credit Card (previously the IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card) Earn 190,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Offer ends Nov. 18. $200 Up to 26 points per dollar Platinum 15 IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card Earn 200,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Offer ends Nov. 18. $350 Up to 28 points per dollar Platinum 20

IHG One Rewards Card (refreshed)

The no-annual-fee IHG One Rewards Card, formerly known as the IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card, will retain its $0 annual fee while adding new Elite Night Credits and updating some of its earning rates and spending incentives.

The card will continue to offer automatic IHG One Rewards Silver Elite status, and cardholders will also now receive 5 Elite Night Credits each calendar year. These should post within 6-8 weeks of opening a new account and by Feb. 1 each year (existing cardholders will see these post for the first time in 2027). The spending requirement to earn Gold Elite status is also dropping from $20,000 to $15,000 in a calendar year.

The card earns:

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Up to 17 points per dollar at IHG properties (up to 10 points for being an IHG member, 5 points from being a cardholder and up to 2 points from Silver Elite status)

3 points per dollar on dining

2 points per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Grocery stores are a new bonus category, while utilities, internet, cable, and phone services, and streaming purchases will no longer earn at an elevated rate for all transactions posted after Dec. 31, 2026.

ANDREA ROTONDO/THE POINTS GUY

One notable trade-off is that, starting in 2027, cardholders will need to spend $5,000 in a calendar year to unlock the fourth-night-free benefit for the remainder of that year and the following year. (This perk was previously included automatically with the card.)

Overall, the no-annual-fee card is gaining Elite Night Credits and a lower spending threshold for Gold Elite status, but cardholders will have to meet a new spending requirement to access one of its most valuable redemption perks.

IHG One Rewards Premier (refreshed)

The mid-tier IHG One Rewards Premier is getting a broader collection of benefits — but its annual fee will increase from $99 to $150 (this will take effect in 2027 for existing cardholders).

Among the additions are up to $100 in annual IHG Food & Beverage Rewards (issued as $25 per quarter) and a $100 annual airline statement credit (after spending at least $250 on flights purchased directly with the airline each calendar year; through Dec. 31, 2027).

The card's anniversary free night is also getting an upgrade, with its redemption cap increasing from 40,000 to 50,000 points. As before, you can use an unlimited number of additional IHG points from your account to top up this award. Starting in 2027, cardholders will receive the enhanced 50,000-point anniversary free night on their account anniversary date each year.

The card earns:

Up to 24 points per dollar at IHG properties (up to 10 points for being an IHG member, 10 points from being a cardholder and up to 4 points from Gold Elite status)

5 points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines, car rentals

3 points per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Grocery stores are a new bonus category, while the card's broader travel category is being narrowed, meaning non-IHG hotel purchases and other miscellaneous travel purchases will no longer earn at the elevated rate for all transactions posted after Dec. 31, 2026.

RACHEL CRAFT/THE POINTS GUY

Instead of the automatic Platinum Elite status previously offered, cardholders will receive Gold Elite status along with 15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year. However, existing Premier cardholders will retain their Platinum Elite status through Dec. 31, 2027. They'll also earn two additional Elite Night Credits for every $5,000 spent, and can earn Platinum Elite status after spending $15,000 in a calendar year and Diamond Elite status after spending $40,000.

Overall, the Premier is getting a $51 annual fee hike and losing automatic Platinum Elite status, but if you can use the new credits and take advantage of the enhanced free night and Elite Night Credits, you may still find enough added value to offset the higher cost.

IHG One Rewards Business Card (refreshed)

The IHG One Rewards Business, formerly known as the IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card, is getting new benefits — alongside a large annual fee increase, from $99 to $200 (like the Premier card, existing cardholders will see this hit for the first time in 2027).

Among the additions are up to $100 in annual IHG Food & Beverage Rewards (issued as $25 per quarter), a $100 annual airline statement credit (after spending at least $250 on flights purchased directly with the airline each calendar year; through Dec. 31, 2027) and up to $100 in annual statement credits toward eligible Expensify purchases.

The card's anniversary free night is also increasing from 40,000 to 50,000 points (with the option to add points to reach a higher redemption level). Starting in 2027, cardholders will receive the enhanced 50,000-point anniversary free night on their account anniversary date each year.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

The card earns:

Up to 26 points per dollar at IHG properties (up to 10 points for being an IHG member, 10 points from being a cardholder and up to 6 points from Platinum Elite status)

5 points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines, car rentals, dining, gas station and select advertising purchases

3 points per dollar on all other eligible purchases

There are some trade-offs in the updated earning rates. Office supply store purchases will no longer earn bonus points, while the broader travel category is being narrowed to flights booked directly with airlines and car rentals. Both of these changes are effective for transactions posted after Dec. 31, 2026.

The card's United TravelBank Cash benefit will also be discontinued after Dec. 31, 2026. Existing Business cardholders can continue to use the benefit through the end of 2026, but it won't be available to new cardholders.

However, the business card is maintaining its automatic Platinum Elite status — and you can still earn Diamond Elite status by spending $40,000 on the card in a calendar year*.

With the annual fee more than doubling and the loss of bonus categories and TravelBank cash, whether the refresh adds value will largely depend on how much use cardholders get from the new credits.

*Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, this spending requirement will increase to $50,000 per year.

IHG One Rewards Premier Select (new card)

Rounding out the refreshed lineup is the new IHG One Rewards Premier Select, which is now IHG's most premium credit card — with a $350 annual fee.

The card offers automatic Platinum Elite status, 20 Elite Night Credits each calendar year and an anniversary free night worth up to 60,000 points. Starting in 2027, cardholders will receive the 60,000-point anniversary free night on their account anniversary date each year.

LYNDSEY MATTHEWS/THE POINTS GUY

It also comes with up to $300 in annual IHG Food & Beverage Rewards (issued as $75 per quarter), a $200 annual airline statement credit (after spending at least $250 on flights purchased directly with the airline each calendar year; through Dec. 31, 2027) and up to $50 in United TravelBank Cash (issued as $25 biannually; one-time registration required).

With many of its most valuable benefits tied directly to IHG stays, the Premier Select is geared toward frequent IHG guests who can make regular use of its hotel-specific perks.

To learn more, read our full breakdown of the IHG Premier Select.

What existing and prospective IHG cardholders need to know

If you already have an IHG credit card, the timing of these changes will vary.

The refreshed cards and their updated benefits and earning rates are now available to new applicants. In addition, we interpret the terms to mean that the above earnings rates take effect immediately for all cardholders. And existing Premier and business cardholders will see their new annual fees take effect in 2027.

Many of the new and enhanced benefits take effect Oct. 1, though some have specific timing or eligibility requirements. Chase says existing cardholders will receive additional details directly about which changes apply to their accounts and when they take effect.

We don't yet know what will happen to those with the legacy IHG One Rewards Select Card.

The information for the IHG Select Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Related: Which credit card should you use for IHG stays?

Bottom line

IHG and Chase are significantly reshaping the IHG One Rewards credit card lineup, adding new benefits, enhanced free nights and more opportunities to earn elite status — but some of those changes come with higher annual fees and the loss of select benefits.

For existing cardholders, whether the refresh adds value largely depends on how much they use the new credits and spending incentives.

And for new cardholders, now is a great time to pick up one of these cards, as they're all offering limited-time welcome bonuses ending on Nov. 18.

Related: How to get more out of every all-inclusive vacation with IHG One Rewards