The U.S. passport is getting a facelift.

As first reported by Newsweek, the Trump administration has announced upcoming changes to the passport's appearance as well as the application process. Here's everything travelers need to know.

New application process and design

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The biggest change is a new online process for first-time passport applicants, who historically had to apply in person at an authorized facility (though online renewals have been available for years). The new process — part of the AI-powered government services platform America.gov, which launched Tuesday — will allow applicants to apply for their first passport entirely online.

The online platform will streamline the process by pre-populating information that the government already has, allowing applicants to take their own photo and upload it directly from their device, and facilitating online payments. Then, a new real-time tracking feature will keep applicants up to date on their application status, so they will know exactly when to expect their shiny new passport.

And the new passports will indeed be shiny. The updated design, coming in 2028, will feature a more prominent Great Seal (the official emblem of the U.S. government, which centers a bald eagle) and larger "United States of America" text, both in gold.

Inside, the pages will show major moments in U.S. history, such as the American Revolution and NASA's Artemis missions. There will also be a flipbook-style eagle design, so that flipping through the pages will give the impression of an eagle in flight.

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What it means for travelers

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You can still travel with an older passport design; existing passports will remain valid through the expiration date listed.

When the time comes to renew — if you do so after these changes are implemented — you can expect an easier process thanks to the new online system. That means foregoing an in-person photo appointment with a third-party service (most of which charge fees) and tracking your application in real time.

The online platform is slated to be up and running by the end of 2027, and the new design is expected to roll out in 2028.

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